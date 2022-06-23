Fatboy Slim: First Glastonbury show with The Housemartins was ‘pivotal moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Fatboy Slim: First Glastonbury show with The Housemartins was ‘pivotal moment’

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 1.12pm
Norman Cook, better know as Fatboy Slim, has recalled his first show at Glastonbury as part of The Housemartins (Yui Mok/PA)
Norman Cook, better know as Fatboy Slim, has recalled his first show at Glastonbury as part of The Housemartins (Yui Mok/PA)

Fatboy Slim has reminisced about his first time playing Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage saying he’s “spent the rest of his career” trying to get back on it.

The DJ, real name Norman Cook, is now a household name but first performed at the music festival on Worthy Farm more than three decades ago as part of indie rock group, The Housemartins.

Glastonbury Festival opened its gates again this week for the first time in three years after being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Cook, 58, one of the performers on the bill.

He told the festival’s on-site newspaper, the Glastonbury Free Press, about his first experience playing at the event, saying: “It was playing the Pyramid Stage with the Housemartins in 1986.

Common People Festival – Southampton
Fatboy Slim has performed at Glastonbury every year since 1996 (David Jensen/PA)

“Much to my shame, I thought it would be filled with old, stoned, bearded hippies who’d come from Stonehenge after the solstice. And we thought they’d all be flinging mud at us. We were pleasantly surprised to find out it wasn’t like that at all.”

Other big names at Glastonbury in 1986 included The Pogues, The Waterboys, The Cure, Level 42, Simply Red and Madness.

Cook shot to fame as Fatboy Slim in 1996 with the release of the album Better Living Through Chemistry and his other musical hits include Right Here, Right Now and Praise You.

He said of the 1986 performance with The Housemartins: “It was a pivotal moment for us. It was the biggest crowd we had ever played to.

“We were on in the early afternoon, on a Sunday, and it was even more of a shock to be playing in daylight for the first time.

“We were punching well above our weight by playing the Pyramid Stage.

“We only released our debut album (on) the Monday after Glastonbury. I’ve spent the rest of my career trying to get back on the Pyramid Stage.”

He has gone on to become a Glastonbury regular and, this year, has three slots on the bill, two announced and one he says is “a slightly silly, below-the-radar set that’s a bit of a secret” and his son Woody will also be DJing this year.

He added of having performed at every Glastonbury since 1996: “Even when I’ve not been booked, I’ve turned up and Michael and Emily Eavis have very kindly found me an unannounced slot to play on a small stage”.

The musician said he was looking forward to seeing Sir Paul McCartney, Saturday’s Pyramid Stage headliner, as well as Australian electronic group, The Avalanches.

Asked about his first sober Glastonbury, he told the Glastonbury Free Press: “My first sober Glastonbury was weird. So many crazy things go on at Glastonbury that you think they’re happening because you’re off your nut.

“But I remember wandering around sober and realising, no, there is actually a door in the middle of a field, and there are people at night knocking on this door, waiting for someone to answer it. When you’re sober you don’t take these things for granted.

“There is a small club called the Miniscule of Sound, with bouncers and a tiny PA, that holds about eight people, and when I offered to DJ there, they asked me to send them a demo tape and they might consider me for the next night’s show.

“If I’d experienced that drunk, I would genuinely have assumed it was some feverish fantasy.”

