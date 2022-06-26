Glastonbury still has kernel of original spirit, says The Waterboys’ Mike Scott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Glastonbury still has kernel of original spirit, says The Waterboys’ Mike Scott

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 10.01am
People enjoying this year’s Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)
People enjoying this year’s Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Mike Scott has praised co-organisers Michael and Emily Eavis for keeping the kernel of the original Glastonbury festival spirit alive – on their 50th anniversary year.

The Waterboys frontman played at the festival’s Acoustic Stage on Saturday, adding to his many Glastonbury appearances.

Scott told the PA news agency: “I think this is my 11th Glastonbury but in 2007 I think I played three times, in 1994 I played twice so its about 14 or 15 performances in total.

Fleadh 2001 Mike Scott
Mike Scott from the band The Waterboys performing on stage in 2001 (James Arnold/PA)

“The Pyramid Stage is a bit more high pressure, I don’t get nervous playing the Acoustic tent.

“I think the Pyramid Stage has a different energy than the other stages, there is a sense of you’re at a moment of British history when you’re watching something on the Pyramid Stage, especially if it is someone like Sir Paul McCartney and David Bowie.

“In 1984 we were the first band on the Pyramid Stage with a huge audience, the biggest audience we had ever faced, it was a big learning curve.

“I stayed for the whole next day at the festival, just hanging out staying up all night with our drummer, it was brilliant.

“Glastonbury has it’s own spirit. It has got a very strong countercultural alternative presence and it still has the kernel of the original Glastonbury spirit, that has never changed.

Electric Picnic festival
Mike Scott performing on the main stage at the Electric Picnic Festival in 2010 (Niall Carson/PA)

“I think that is because the people who run the festival have made sure of that, they’ve kept the same spirit.

“They never sold it, it hasn’t gone corporate, it hasn’t become a brand, it still means the same thing. An alternative British festival.

“What I’m really looking forward too is getting out into the festival, to experience it a bit more.”

The band performed song Glastonbury Fayre during their Saturday set which was inspired by the place that has a “strong position in the spiritual life and historical life of Britain”, Scott said.

Scottish musician Scott is the only original member of the folk rock band, who have seen more than 80 members over their four decades of music – “more than any other band”, he said.

“When I started The Waterboys that was the plan, it wasn’t going to be a fixed band, it was going to be me and whoever was with me.

“Some people stayed for 20 years and some for three months.

“The band keeps changing, it keeps it fresh. Next year will be the 40th anniversary of our first record.

“I’m not so big on the anniversaries, I think there are so many anniversaries as rock and roll gets older.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]