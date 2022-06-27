Gemma Owen says Ekin-Su ‘loves causing drama’ in fiery Love Island exchange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gemma Owen says Ekin-Su ‘loves causing drama’ in fiery Love Island exchange

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 10.45pm
Gemma Owen says Ekin Su ‘loves causing drama’ in fiery Love Island exchange (ITV/PA)
Gemma Owen accused fellow Love Island contestant Ekin-Su Culculoglu of “loving causing drama” after a fiery exchange on the ITV dating show.

Monday’s episode saw Gemma, daughter of footballer Michael Owen, confront Ekin-Su over “dickhead behaviour” after rumours were spread about true feelings for partner, fishmonger Luca Bish.

The situation began earlier in the day when Dami Hope attempts to read Gemma’s mind on how she regards her relationship with Luca.

He says: “You’re happy with Luca right now.

“I feel like it would take a lot for your head to turn but there is a small chance that it probably could if someone really came in that was 100% you.

“I feel like that is where the confusion would probably come for you because we’re not here to play games.

“I feel like you’re still open in a sense, probably more open than Luca.”

Gemma admits: “Yeah, that was quite impressive. I don’t think you’re that far wrong.”

Ekin-Su later relays the “reading” to Paige and Jacques, who proceeds to tell his friend Luca as he says he wants to “have his back”.

As news gets back to Gemma about Ekin-Su’s conversations, Gemma confronts Ekin-Su saying: “You have started this, you’ve made drama over nothing.”

“People need to concentrate on their own dramas, then if your relationship is perfect then you can give me advice but until then keep your nose out of it,” she says.

“You’ve spoken about what Dami said about me…hung to the bit you knew was going to cause the most drama and run with it.

“I think that’s dickhead behaviour…maybe you should just keep your nose out of other people’s business and shut up.”

Speaking later in the beach hut, Gemma continues: “She has no right to say that and she knew by saying that she was going to cause s***.

“She is just loving causing drama at the minute and it’s starting to wind everyone up.”

Gemma later clarified her feelings, saying: “If someone comes in here that’s like 100% my type, I have a better connection than with Luca, I get better on with than Luca, and I like more than Luca then, of course, I’m going to be open to getting to know whoever that person is.

“Do I think that’s likely? No.”

She later reconciled with Luca, after he tells her the situation has made him feel “like a right muppet”, but admits the exchange was still “a bit frosty”.

Elsewhere direct conversations took place for both Paige and Tasha who both turned away prospective rivals to their current partners Jacques and Andrew Le Page.

Jay tells Paige: “I made my bed and had to lie in it…The first week, the door was potentially open then…I appreciate you being honest with me.

“Them doors man…the button just isn’t working,” she replies.

Tasha confesses that she is “tunnel-visioned” on Andrew and confesses in the beach hut that a conversation with him was “one of the best moments I’ve ever had with a guy in my whole life”.

Love Island continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

