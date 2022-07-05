Chris Stark to join Capital Breakfast in the autumn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Radio star Chris Stark will join Capital Breakfast in the autumn, media company Global has announced.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Stark, 35, will be quitting his current presenting gig at BBC Radio 1 in August.

In his new job, Stark will join Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp as a presenter and creative executive producer.

He is also set to take up a new role in Global’s podcast division developing sport content for Global Player, Global’s digital radio and podcast listening service.

Bit of news… I’m really excited to be joining the @Global family. I’ll be presenting @CapitalOfficial breakfast show alongside @romankemp – and becoming the shows Creative Executive Producer. I have also been asked to lead on developing sport podcasts for @GlobalPlayer — Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) July 5, 2022

Stark said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Global, working across a variety of amazing projects. I’ve known Roman a long time and often joked over a beer it’d be great to work together on something big one day – and now here we are.

“I cannot wait to get started on Capital Breakfast and in my new creative executive producer role. Let’s make some moments.

“And then to be asked to lead on Global Player’s sport podcast content is just the icing on the cake.”

Stark joined fellow Radio 1 host Scott Mills as a presenter of the 1-4pm slot on Radio 1 in 2012.

The pair quickly became popular thanks to a number of humorous segments on the show including Innuendo Bingo.

Speaking about his departure on air on Monday afternoon, Stark said: “I feel very weird because I think when you sign up to Radio 1 you always know at some point you’re going to leave.”

He added: “I don’t want to go too deep right now because there’ll be another time for that.

“But I am super proud of us.”

🚨Exciting news 🚨 We’re delighted to welcome @Chris_Stark to the Global family – check out all the details here: https://t.co/w3P989YAGf pic.twitter.com/7JrN5UWnla — Global (@global) July 5, 2022

Mills is also leaving the show in August, and will be moving to BBC Radio 2.

He will take over the 2-4pm slot, which has been held by Steve Wright since 1999.

Stark also currently co-hosts sports show That Peter Crouch Podcast alongside the former footballer, and The Pirate Ship with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

Stark and Mills, 49, said they do not know who will be replacing them as hosts on BBC Radio 1 but will find out live on air with the British public on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the news Stark will be joining him on Capital Breakfast, Kemp said: “Sian, Sonny and I are super excited to have Chris on board. I just know he’ll be a huge hit with our listeners, and I’m sure everyone will join us in giving him the warmest of welcomes to the Capital Breakfast family.”

Capital’s managing editor Brent Tobin added: “Chris is a first-class broadcaster and producer with a real talent for creating brilliantly entertaining content that audiences love.”