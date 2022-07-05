Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy announces birth of her first child

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy has announced the birth of her first child.

The actress, 35, who stars in the popular Canadian comedy show alongside members of her family, revealed the news on social media on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of the newborn’s foot she wrote: “He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world.”

Levy is the daughter of American Pie star Eugene Levy and brother of Dan Levy, who are the creators of Schitt’s Creek.

She shares her child with husband Graham Outerbridge, who she married in a secret service last year.