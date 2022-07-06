Alan Carr on his ‘weird rivalry’ with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alan Carr on his ‘weird rivalry’ with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 11.43am
Alan Carr hosted Chatty Man for 16 series (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Alan Carr has recalled his “weird rivalry” with the late Sir Bruce Forsyth.

The comedian told how the veteran entertainer and presenter, who died in August 2017 aged 89, had singled out his breakthrough Chatty Man talk show as a “hit”.

Airing on Channel 4, the programme ran for 16 series from 2009 to 2016.

Carr is returning as the host of Epic Gameshow on ITV, where contestants compete in classic gameshow formats for prizes or cash sums.

Glastonbury Festival 2013 – Day 5
Sir Bruce Forsyth predicted Alan Carr’s show Chatty Man would be a hit (Anthony Devlin/PA)

These include Play Your Cards Right and The Price Is Right, both of which were hosted by Sir Bruce in his heyday.

Carr told the PA news agency he was “never ever” going to be able to host the old formats as well as their original comperes.

He added: “He was my first ever guest on Chatty Man, Sir Bruce was, and I was so excited to have him on the show.

“The next day I got a phone call and I couldn’t recognise the number so I didn’t pick up, and then when I listened to my voicemail, it was Brucey saying how much he had enjoyed coming on Chatty Man.

“He was like: ‘I think you’ve got a hit on your hands! I loved it!’ I treasured it for ages.

“Me and Sir Bruce often had a laugh. When he came on Chatty Man I used to joke about how old his jokes were on Strictly.

“And then I remember him saying a joke live on Strictly that didn’t go down well, and he said: ‘Alan Carr told me that joke!’ So we had a bit of a weird rivalry going on.

“To me, being there going, ‘Higher, lower!’ I mean, it’s a dream come true.”

Carr said the last few years of the pandemic and increases in the cost-of-living had caused the new series to have a “real energy”.

He said: “What I found with all of them is, I think everyone’s just had such a tough few years that actually, because the prizes are so big – there’s a car or a holiday or just a cash prize – there’s an intensity there with the games that people really want to win, because money’s so tight at the minute.

“There’s a real energy to them and actually, you really do start wanting people to actually win this money because it’s going to do them a lot of good.”

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow airs on ITV and ITV Hub.

