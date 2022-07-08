George RR Martin says The Winds of Winter will be ‘quite different’ to HBO show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George RR Martin says The Winds of Winter will be ‘quite different’ to HBO show

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 12.05am
George RR Martin says The Winds of Winter will be ‘quite different’ to HBO show (Liam McBurney/PA)
George RR Martin says The Winds of Winter will be 'quite different' to HBO show (Liam McBurney/PA)

George RR Martin says that his long-anticipated book The Winds Of Winter – part of the hugely popular Game Of Thrones series – will be “quite different” from the HBO television show.

The US writer said there would be “new characters” arriving in the new novel and teased that not all the characters that survived on screen would do so.

Writing about the ongoing writing process on his website, he said: “What I have noticed more and more of late, however, is my gardening (writing) is taking me further and further away from the television series.

“Some of the things you saw on HBO in Game of Thrones you will also see in The Winds Of Winter (though maybe not in quite the same ways)… but much of the rest will be quite different.”

George R.R. Martin at Caste Ward
The writer said there would be ‘new characters’ arriving in the new novel and teased that not all the characters that survived on screen would do so (Liam McBurney/PA)

Martin said that the differences were “inevitable” as his novels were “much bigger and much much more complex than the series”.

“Certain things that happened on HBO will not happen in the books. And vice versa,” he said.

On the introduction of new characters he added that the books’ “major players” would “inevitably…be encountering new people in lands far and near”.

He added: “One thing I can say,  in general enough terms that I will not be spoiling anything: not all of the characters who survived until the end of Game of Thrones will survive until the end of A Song of Ice and Fire, and not all of the characters who died on Game of Thrones will die in A Song of Ice and Fire.

“Some will, sure. Of course. Maybe most. But definitely not all.

“Of course, I could change my mind again next week, with the next chapter I write. That’s gardening.”

It comes after Martin reassured fans that the world of Westeros, where the books are set, is his “number one priority” and would remain so “until the story is told”.

