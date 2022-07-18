Neighbours star Alan Fletcher on his favourite celebrity fan interaction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neighbours stalwart Alan Fletcher has said Motorhead star Phil Campbell remains a “firm friend” after they bonded over their shared love of the Australian soap.

Speaking as the show comes to an end after 37 years on TV screens, the 65-year-old described his relationship with Welsh guitarist Campbell, 61, as his “favourite fan interaction”.

Fletcher has played Dr Karl Kennedy in Neighbours since 1994, making him one of the longest serving Australian soap actors and a favourite among long-standing fans.

Motorhead’s Phil Campbell (David Parry/PA)

Campbell made headlines with a surprise visit to the Neighbours set in 2007, ahead of a concert with his heavy metal band in Melbourne.

Fletcher said: “Probably my favourite fan interaction between somebody in music and Neighbours is Phil Campbell from Motorhead.

“Phil’s a great mate and he loves Neighbours. So, when he came to Australia on tour, he asked if he could come to set.

“He sat in as an extra in one of Tony’s weddings. I’m not sure if he ever made it to air, but he was with us the whole day.

“And then we all rushed off to the Motorhead gig that night and met Lemmy backstage, which was marvellous. Phil’s remained a firm friend who I correspond with regularly since then.

“He goes on stage and shreds the guitar, playing heavy metal music, and then comes out and expresses his love of Neighbours. It’s always been a wonderful, wonderful dichotomy!”

Fletcher said being recognised as Karl in Iceland, where the show has many dedicated viewers, was a highlight of his career.

“I’ve enjoyed some great fun there. I remember once I walked into a petrol station in the middle of nowhere, it was freezing cold. It’s very icy and dark, of course.

“We got ourselves a hot dog and fries, sat down at the table, looked up and Neighbours was on the telly.”

– Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29.