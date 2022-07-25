The Resort will keep audiences guessing at every turn say cast and director

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stars of The Resort say the new Peacock drama is “like nothing they’ve ever seen” and will keep audiences guessing at every turn.

The mystery thriller is a multi-generational coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time.

The series follows the 10-year anniversary trip of Noah and Emma whose marriage is put to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior.

The cast of The Resort promised viewers would be enthralled by the multi-genre nature of the series, as they discussed it at a San Diego Comic-Con event (Christy Racecic/AP)

It stars William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Nina Bloomgarden, Skyler Gisondo, Gabriela Cartol, and Parks and Recreation actor, Nick Offerman.

The cast promised viewers would be enthralled by the multi-genre nature of the series, as they discussed it at a San Diego Comic-Con event.

“It’s so unique, I’ve never seen anything like that, I’ve never read anything like that,” said Cartol.

“I thought ‘this is wild’ but I have to trust it because of the people behind it, it was crazy. I couldn’t even picture in my head completely how we were going to do this.

She added: “I’m really excited to see how people in the UK take The Resort.”

The series stars Cristin Milioti as Emma (Christy Radecic/AP)

Mendez said: “It’s always shifting, you never know what the show is about in a good way.

“The beginning is a comedy, then it’s a murder mystery and then there is this magical element.

“That’s what I like about a show as an audience, to be surprised every single moment of it because if I know what’s going to happen then I’m going to turn the TV off.”

Milioti added: “It’s such a wild departure from what you think it is – but it’s hard to sell that.”

Bloomgarden said: “Whatever people think when they see the trailer – it’s the exact opposite, you’re going to be surprised at every turn.”

Director Andy Siara added that he hoped audiences would be “blindsided in a good way”.

William Jackson Harper also stars as Noah in the series (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“What I like as an audience member is I want to try and guess what’s going to happen,” he said.

“And when I’m totally wrong but still satisfied, there’s nothing more satisfying, and I was trying to do that.

“If you are blindsided I hope it’s a good type of blindsided.”

The Resort was filmed on location in Puerto Rico, and is due to air on Peacock, Sky and NOW on July 29.