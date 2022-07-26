Three couples at risk of being dumped from Love Island villa after public vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three couples at risk of being dumped from Love Island villa after public vote

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 10.58pm
Love Island 2022 (ITV/PA)
Love Island 2022 (ITV/PA)

Three couples are at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa after the public voted for their favourite pairing.

At the end of Tuesday’s episode, it was revealed that Danica and Jamie, Dami and Indiyah, and Adam and Paige were voted as the public’s least favourite couples and therefore vulnerable to being sent home.

However, who will be booted from the villa will be shown during Wednesday’s instalment after the revelation was left on a cliffhanger.

The dramatic dumping comes less than a week before the show’s finale on August 1, where the winning couple will decide whether to split or steal the £50,000 prize money.

The episode also saw the islanders take part in a ‘Mile High’-themed challenge.

Dressed as cabin crew, the girls prepared the boys for departure, giving them a full safety briefing and offering refreshments before joining their chosen passenger for a private ‘Mile High Club’ moment.

However, the flirtatious antics of the challenge caused some friction between Gemma Owen and Luca Bish.

Luca appeared to get irritated that his partner Gemma was getting too up close and personal with the other boys during the challenge when she licked their necks.

Afterwards, Gemma talked to the girls about the situation and said that she had just acted in the “heat of the moment” and that she did not want to hear him sulking about the situation.

They later confronted each other where Luca admitted that he had not liked seeing her get flirtatious with the other male islanders but added that it was a challenge so he could not “stay annoyed” at her.

This frustrated Gemma further as she countered that he had previously said he “wasn’t in a mood”, which caused Luca to remove his microphone and walk out of the villa.

The couple later readdressed the situation on the terrace where they continued to have differences of opinion on whether the behaviour was acceptable because it was in a challenge.

Tensions were raised as Luca said: “I don’t want to be in a relationship where we’re having these stupid chats” to which Gemma replied: “Nor do I.”

He then asked if she still wanted to be in a relationship with him to which she agreed she did but the situation appeared unresolved as she walked off.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

