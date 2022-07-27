Shawn Mendes cancels remainder of world tour to ‘heal’ and ‘come back stronger’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shawn Mendes cancels remainder of world tour to ‘heal’ and ‘come back stronger’

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 4.26pm
Shawn Mendes has announced the cancellation of his upcoming tour dates (Ian West/PA)
Shawn Mendes has announced the cancellation of the remainder of his world tour, telling his fans: “I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

The 23-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter has been touring North America as part of his Wonder world tour and was scheduled to perform shows in Europe and the UK next year.

In a post on Instagram, Mendes confirmed he is cancelling the remainder of his tour dates in order to focus on his health.

Mendes wrote: “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.

“I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future.

“I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.

“I love you all and thank-you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey.”

Earlier this month, Mendes announced on Twitter that he would be “postponing” three weeks of upcoming shows after the “toll of the road and the pressure” caused him to “hit breaking point”.

The Grammy award winner, who shot to fame with his song Stitches in 2016, has previously been open with fans about his struggles with mental health and fame.

In an open letter to fans posted on social media in April, he said he felt “overwhelmed and overstimulated” but had been afraid to admit it in case people “think less of me”.

