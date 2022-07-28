Malala: Games are reminder that every child deserves chance to reach potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malala: Games are reminder that every child deserves chance to reach potential

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 11.18pm
Malala: Games are reminder that every child deserves chance to reach potential (David Davies/PA)
Malala Yousafzai said the young athletes competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games were a reminder that “every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams”.

In a short but powerful message at the event’s opening ceremony, the activist and author said competitors represented millions of children and “our shared hope for the future”.

The 25 year-old Nobel Prize laureate, who was treated at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth hospital in 2012 after she was shot in the head by the Taliban aged 15, paid tribute to those who had helped and supported her family.

The Nobel Prize laureate delivered a short but powerful message at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Tim Goode/PA)

“When I first came to this city, I had never heard its name but I would come to understand it through the doctors and nurses at the Queen Elizabeth hospital,” she said.

“Through the teachers who inspired me at school, helped my mother to learn English and taught my little brothers to drive.

“To the library of Birmingham, through the friends I have made, from my best friend Ellen, a life-long Brummy – to the families that have come here from Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Pakistan and beyond.”

She continued: “Tonight teams from 72 countries and territories join the people of Birmingham to celebrate friendship across borders.

The activist and author said competitors represented millions of children and ‘our shared hope for the future’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The young athletes who will compete over the next few weeks represent millions of girls and boys across the commonwealth – our shared hope for the future.

“A future where every child can go to school, where women are free to participate in society, where families can live in peace and in dignity.

“Over the next two weeks when we watch the incredible athletes of the commonwealth games, remember that every child deserves the chance to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams.

“And now, it is my honour to say welcome to Birmingham.”

Following her recovery from the traumatic shooting, Ms Yousafzai became a prominent activist for the right to education, and started her charity the Malala fund.

