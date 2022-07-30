Sophie Ellis-Bextor helps lead Camp Bestival to break record in disco dancing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor helps lead Camp Bestival to break record in disco dancing

By Press Association
July 30 2022, 4.06pm
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has helped lead festival-goers at Camp Bestival to break a Guinness World Record title for the largest disco dance. (Victor Frankowski/Camp Bestival/PA)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has helped lead festival-goers at Camp Bestival to break a Guinness World Record title for the largest disco dance.

The singer, who hosted virtual kitchen discos during lockdown, gave the rallying cry on Saturday for 598 attendees to dance their way into the history books.

Dancers donned their finest sequins and boogied by a giant disco ball in celebration of the Dorset festival’s desert island disco theme.

Dancers donned their finest sequins and boogied by a giant disco ball  (Victor Frankowski/Camp Bestival/PA)

Ellis-Bextor said: “From my own Kitchen Disco to a fully-fledged all-sequin disco extravaganza in the glorious grounds of Lulworth Castle, I am so thrilled to have played a sparkling part in helping Camp Bestival achieve the official Guinness World Records title for the Largest Disco Dance.

“Congratulations to all you fabulous disco Kings and Queens.”

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer hosted regular live-streamed disco performances from her home during the pandemic to uplift the spirits of her family and fans.

The dance held at Camp Bestival was led by Claire Hodgson, the founder of performing arts company Diverse City, to the soundtrack of Sister Sledge’s disco anthem We Are Family with her brother Tom Hodgson choreographing the routine.

The record was verified by Guinness World Record adjudicators Jack Brockbank and Anouk de Timary after the official count, breaking the previous record by more than 274.

Hodgson said: “Choreographing and leading an attempt for the Largest Disco Dance with my sister, Kim, and brother, Tom, was a dream come true.

“Disco occupies a massive part of my life and it was truly inspiring to see so many dancers of all ages and abilities coming together to dance, laugh, and celebrate breaking the record together.”

The event helped raise funds for the festival’s charity partner the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust (Victor Frankowski/Camp Bestival/PA)

DJ Rob da Bank and his wife Josie, who co-founded Camp Bestival, hosted the event which also raised funds for the festival’s charity partner, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, which supports young people aged eight to 24 to look towards a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

Rob da Bank added: “Camp Bestival Dorset festival-goers are record breakers.

“We are thrilled to have broken the Guinness World Record for the Largest Disco Dance in true Camp Bestival style.

“It was amazing to see families and people of all ages come together and show off their best disco moves under the dazzling glitter ball.

“As well as having a huge amount of fun, we’re incredibly proud that the attempt has raised funds for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

“Huge congratulations to all dancers involved.”

Camp Bestival Dorset is taking place at Lulworth Castle from July 28-31.

