Love Island finalists enjoy salsa class before 2022 winners are crowned

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 3.58pm
The winners of Love Island 2022 will be crowned in Monday evening’s show (ITV)
The Love Island finalists are set to enjoy a “small class of hot Latin dance” and declare their feelings for their partners in heartfelt speeches in Monday evening’s final episode.

The hit ITV2 dating show will draw to a close on Monday evening as the winning couple is revealed live from Mallorca.

Before the winners are crowned at the end of the final episode, the four remaining couples will prepare for the spectacular summer ball and throw themselves into a professional salsa lesson.

As the islanders discover they will be taking part in the Latin dance class, Andrew Le Page, who is heading into the final with partner and professional dancer Tasha Ghouri, says: “Good that Tasha’s next to me because I cannot move to save my life.”

Indiyah Polack, who is in the running for the £50,000 prize money with boyfriend Dami Hope, laughed, saying: “How am I going to be able to do this?”

Ekin-Su Culculoglu enthuses of her and her Italian partner Davide Sanclimenti: “Be the best, why not?”

Luca Bish takes a more relaxed approach to the class with partner and daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen Gemma, saying: “We just had a good laugh!”

As night falls and the villa garden is transformed for the Love Island 2022 summer ball, the islanders arrive in their best outfits, armed with their declarations for their partners.

One by one each of the contestants is given the chance to share their deepest thoughts and feelings in romantic speeches for their partners, leading to passionate embraces and tears of joy.

Andrew tells Tasha: “I really can’t wait for the future for us, we have so much to look forward to and so many dreams to conquer.”

Gemma shares her feelings with Luca, saying: “From the minute you walked in, straight away I knew you had something special about you.”

Indiyah brings Dami to tears after she tells him: “I’m amazed and over the moon that I’m standing here, having found my perfect partner who I adore.”

Ekin-Su does not hold back, telling Davide: “I love everything about you, you’re my soulmate.”

The Love Island Final airs at 9pm on ITV2.

