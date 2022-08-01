Maya Jama and Wretch 32 attend GRM Gala in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Maya Jama and Wretch 32 attend GRM Gala in London

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 8.34pm
Maya Jama arriving at the GRM Gala at Kensington Palace (Ian West/PA)
Maya Jama arriving at the GRM Gala at Kensington Palace (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Maya Jama was among the attendees at the GRM Gala.

The event was held at Kensington Palace in London ahead of the Rated Awards later this year.

Jama, 27, attended the event wearing a red gown featuring feather detailing, completing the outfit with matching red heels.

GRM Gala – London
Wretch 32 (Ian West/PA)

Wretch 32, real name Jermaine Sinclaire Scott, was pictured in a blue velvet blazer and bow tie.

Also among the attendees were former Love Island contestant Kaz Crossley, now a fitness and beauty influencer, and comedian Munya Chawawa.

The event was curated by GRM Daily chief executive and founder, Post.

GRM Gala – London
Kaz Crossley (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Excited to be a part of championing black British excellence in music entertainment and sport.”

The GRM Gala took place for the first time in 2020 and was held at events space One Marylebone before moving to the V&A Museum in 2021.

Launched in 2009, GRM Daily was created to provide a space for UK urban artists to showcase their music at a time when grime, rap and UK hip hop rarely featured in the media.

