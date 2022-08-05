Love Island’s Luca Bish says show was the ‘best and most challenging experience’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island runner-up Luca Bish has said being a part of the show was “the best and also most challenging experience all rolled into one,” in his first Instagram post since leaving the villa.

The 23-year-old fishmonger from Brighton was one of the original contestants on the show’s eighth series and came second with partner Gemma Owen.

In his first Instagram post since the series ended on Monday night, Bish reflected on his experience on the hit ITV2 dating show. Alongside an image of himself and Owen – the 19-year-old daughter of former England striker Michael Owen – he wrote: “Back to the real world.

“Thank you so much for all the support you’ve shown. Love Island was the best and also most challenging experience all rolled into one for me.

“I’ve left with life lessons, best friends, and a beautiful girl by my side. So ready for the next chapter.”

Bish and Owen secured 14.5% of the public vote in the Love Island final, putting them behind the show’s winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who triumphed with 63.7%, according to ITV.

Owen also recently shared her first Instagram post since leaving the villa. Alongside an image of herself posing alone with a drink, she said: “It’s so good to be back home after what has been an incredible and unforgettable experience.

“I am genuinely so grateful for all the support throughout, thank you so much.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter now and will keep you updated on the journey.”

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page also made it to the final, coming third and fourth respectively.

The Love Island reunion episode airs on Sunday during which host Laura Whitmore will be joined by the contestants from across the series to find out what they made of the experience.

Love Island airs on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.