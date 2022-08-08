Britney Spears and Sir Elton John to collaborate on new song Hold Me Closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John to collaborate on new song Hold Me Closer

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 7.33pm
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John to collaborate on new song Hold Me Closer
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John to collaborate on new song Hold Me Closer (PA)

Britney Spears is set to return to the music scene in a collaboration with Sir Elton John.

Details of the project are limited but the new track will be titled Hold Me Closer, a spokesman confirmed to the PA news agency.

It had been previously speculated that the pair were working on a new version of Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer.

Sir Elton shared an image to his official Instagram of a rose and rocket emoji with the words “hold me closer” on Monday.

More information is due to be shared in the coming week, the spokesman added.

Rumours of the high-profile collaboration were reported last month by US media outlets, although until now there has been no official confirmation.

It comes as the Toxic singer continues her legal battle with her father Jamie Spears over his alleged misconduct during her 13-year conservatorship.

Last month a US judge denied a motion by Mr Spears that the pop star should return to court to face further questioning over the controversial legal arrangement, which ended in November last year.

Judge Brenda Penny previously ordered that Mr Spears himself be deposed and face questions about alleged surveillance of the singer at her home.

