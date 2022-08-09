Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor ninth celebrity contestant for Strictly 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ted Lasso star Ellie Taylor ninth celebrity contestant for Strictly 2022

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.27am Updated: August 9 2022, 12.01pm
Ellie Taylor (BBC/PA)
Ellie Taylor (BBC/PA)

Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor has been announced as the latest star to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The 38-year-old comedian was unveiled on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday and is the ninth celebrity confirmed for the 20th series of the BBC One show.

Speaking about her forthcoming debut on the dancefloor, she said: “Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins. I’m absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022.

“I’ve watched the show for years, so to be able to take to the dancefloor is a dream come true, for both me and mum, who is a Strictly super-fan.

“At the moment I’m focusing on the excitement and glitter, and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly-born giraffe. Bring it on!”

Revealing the news on Lorraine, she said she hopes her experience of performing under pressure will help her but admitted: “When I perform comedy I am very clowny and limby. I’ve never been elegant in my life…

“So I can’t wait to see if I can find that elegance, find that poise to be like a proper grown-up lady.”

Taylor added that she has always wanted to do the show but does not think she can dance – unless she has had a few drinks at a wedding and then she feels like Beyonce.

She said she had attempted to dance when she was young but, due to being lanky, she said other girls would laugh at her, which had put her off it for life.

She said she hopes the show will help her break through this mental barrier, adding: “I would love to find the joy in dance that people have, to see the freedom.”

Taylor began her stand-up career on ITV’s Show Me The Funny before going on to write and perform five live comedy shows.

She has also appeared on Mock The Week, The Mash Report and Live At The Apollo.

In the hit Apple TV series Ted Lasso she plays Flo “Sassy” Collins, who becomes infatuated with Ted.

More recently, she featured as a co-host on Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down and her debut book, My Child And Other Mistakes, became a Sunday Times bestseller in 2021.

She joins the already announced celebrity line-up of Bros star Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

The last series of Strictly was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The forthcoming 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]