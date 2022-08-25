George Ezra: Playing at Glastonbury has never got normal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

George Ezra: Playing at Glastonbury has never got normal

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 3.19pm
George Ezra in End To End (End to End/PA)
George Ezra in End To End (End to End/PA)

George Ezra has said playing Glastonbury has never “got normal”, adding “that place is magic”.

The 29-year-old singer of hits such as Shotgun and Green Green Grass has performed at the Somerset event a number of times since 2014 and this summer made a surprise appearance on the Sunday as a special guest on the John Peel Stage.

During 2021, he embarked on a 1,200-mile walk over 95 days from Land’s End in southern England to the most northern tip of the UK mainland, John O’Groats, for a documentary.

During the film, Ezra stops off at an empty Worthy Farm, where the festival was due to be held in 2021, before the pandemic forced organisers to cancel.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ezra said: “I think no matter what we do it’s inevitable that you get desensitised to the things that you repeat.

“I grew up going to festivals, so my first festival season I’d get to site and it would blow my mind, no matter what festival.

“And especially when they started being in Europe, America, Australia, I was just like, jaw on the floor.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
George Ezra plays a secret set on the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury in June (Ben Birchall/PA)

“But then naturally – and I can’t beat myself up for this – something happens where, come the second record, you’ve done four or five festival seasons at that point and it’s a part of how you know the world.

“But Glastonbury never got normal.

“I went this year and it still has that thing where – and I don’t often talk like this – but I believe that place is magic. It’s just special and it’s a real honour to play there.”

His documentary, titled End To End, also features acoustic performances and tracks from his number one album, Gold Rush Kid, which was released in June this year.

The singer also reflects on his relationship with his music and live performance.

The film will be released in UK and Irish cinemas for one day only on August 29.

It will be followed by a performance by Ezra broadcast live to cinemas from the premiere in London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

American novelist Tess Gunty has won the Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize for her novel The Rabbit Hutch (Lauren Alexandra Miller/PA)
‘Fiercely original’ novel The Rabbit Hutch wins Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize
Channel 4 has won channel of the year at the Edinburgh TV Awards as it faces an uncertain future amid the threat of privatisation (Ian West/PA)
Channel 4 wins channel of the year at Edinburgh as privatisation threat looms
Robbie Williams (Netflix/PA)
Netflix to chart highs and lows of Robbie Williams’ career in documentary series
Scott Mills (BBC/PA)
Scott Mills bids emotional farewell to BBC Radio 1 – ‘Love you, bye’
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Catherine Tate lead new BBC commissions (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Catherine Tate lead new BBC commissions
Actor Martin Compston will star in Mayflies (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Martin Compston and Tony Curran to star in adaptation of Mayflies
Geri Horner has celebrated her daughter’s impressive GCSE results with a post on Instagram (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Girl power: Geri Horner and Amanda Holden celebrate daughters’ GCSE results
Scott Mills bids emotional farewell to BBC Radio 1 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Scott Mills shocked as BBC Radio 1 studio renamed after him during final show
Gladiators Cobra, Ace, Hunter, Saracen, Trojan, Rhino and Wolf (PA)
As Gladiators returns to TV screens, where are the classic cast now?
The UK’s Sam Ryder finished second in the final of the Eurovision 2022 Song Contest (Ian West/PA)
UK to compete at Junior Eurovision for first time since 2005

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0