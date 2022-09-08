Harry Styles and Sam Fender among those battling it out for Mercury Prize 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Styles and Sam Fender among those battling it out for Mercury Prize 2022

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 2.47am
Sam Fender is among the nominees for the 2022 Mercury Prize (Ian West/PA)
Sam Fender is among the nominees for the 2022 Mercury Prize (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Little Simz are among the acts in the running for the prestigious Mercury Prize.

Ten of the 12 acts battling it out for the prestigious award, which recognises the best British album of the year, are nominated for the first time.

Former One Direction star turned solo artist Styles, 28, has received a nomination for his third studio album Harry’s House, while Little Simz has secured another Mercury prize nomination this year for Sometimes I Might be Introvert – having also featured in the 2019 shortlist with her album Grey Area.

The 28-year-old Geordie singer Fender has been nominated for his second album Seventeen Going Under. Fender scooped the Brit award for best rock alternative act and was also awarded the Ivor Novello for best song musically and lyrically for his classic rock-inspired title track.

Also among the nominees are Wet Leg, hailing from Isle of Wight the duo made headlines with their Glastonbury performance earlier this year and have received a nomination for their self-titled debut album.

British pop singer Self Esteem has been nominated for her second studio album, Prioritise Pleasure, which was named the best album of 2021 by a number of outlets including The Guardian and The Sunday Times.

Rock duo Nova Twins have made the final cut of nominees for their album Supernova, while Scottish pianist Fergus McCreadie is nominated for album Forest Floor following the highly acclaimed Cairn released last year.

This year’s awards show will feature a variety of live performances from all of the nominees apart from Styles, who will not be in attendance at Thursday evening’s ceremony due to currently being on tour in the US.

In place of Styles attending the event in person, a filmed live performance will be shown to celebrate his album.

The show will be hosted by DJ and radio host Lauren Laverne, while Irish broadcaster and DJ Annie Mac will undertake the role of guest presenter.

Mac, 44, is also a member of the 2022 judging panel and will announce the overall winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize for Album of the Year.

Bafta-nominated actress Jessie Buckley, who recently won an Olivier award for best actress following her role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, is also nominated for her debut album For All Our Days That Tear The Heart with Bernard Butler.

Also nominated are rapper Kojey Radical for Reason To Smile and Welsh musician Gwenno with album titled Tresor, which means treasure in Cornish. All but one of the songs on Gwenno’s album are sung in Cornish, which was her first language while growing up.

Completing the list of nominees is Leeds-based rock group Yard Act for their debut studio album The Overload.

The judging panel responsible for selecting this year’s recipient of the distinguished award features musician Jamie Cullum, broadcaster Jamz Supernova, songwriter Anna Calvi, broadcaster Danielle Perry and musician Hazel Wilde, as well as Mac.

The winner will be crowned on September 8 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, with the awards being broadcast live on BBC Four and BBC 6 Music.

Live coverage on BBC Four will begin at 9pm on September 8, while BBC 6 Music will offer listeners a special show hosted by Tom Ravenscroft from 7pm to 12am.

Both the TV and radio programmes will feature live performances from the nominated artists as they lead up to the announcement of this year’s overall winner. The 6 Music programme will also play the winner’s album in full following its reveal.

Last year the Mercury Prize was won by Arlo Parks for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams.

