‘I said yes!’ – Emeli Sande announces engagement to girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

‘I said yes!’ – Emeli Sande announces engagement to girlfriend

By Press Association
September 21 2022, 2.47pm
Emeli Sande performs during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Commonwealth Day (Daniel Leal/PA)
Emeli Sande performs during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Commonwealth Day (Daniel Leal/PA)

Emeli Sande has announced she is engaged to her girlfriend Yoana Karemova after coming out earlier this year.

The Scottish singer, 35, revealed in a series of posts on Instagram that the classical pianist, whom she met while recording her most recent album, had popped the question.

She shared a photo of her wearing an engagement ring featuring a large red stone, writing: “I said Yes!”

Karemova reposted the image on her own profile, adding a series of red love heart emojis.

Famous friends including BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball and rapper and songwriter Nadia Rose posted their congratulations to the pair.

Sande revealed in March that she had fallen in love with a woman and entered a same-sex relationship.

She later told the PA news agency she had been “nervous” about the decision to come out publicly but had also wanted to “shout from the rooftops and celebrate” their relationship.

Sande added that the reaction to her coming out had been “so loving”.

The singer was previously married to marine biologist Adam Gouraguine. They wed in 2012 but separated one year later.

Her most recent album, Let’s Say For Instance, was released in May on independent record label Chrysalis, after she split from her major label home of 10 years, Virgin.

Sande rose to fame with the release of her number one debut album, Our Version Of Events, in February 2012, which contained the hit single Next To Me.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Jean Wilson is urging others to be aware of the symptoms of lymphoma.
'Don't be fobbed off if you have symptoms': Bruise on Fife mum's arm led…
0
India Arkin appears at an HMV store in Newcastle as part of the launch of its new label 1921 Records (Owen Humphrys/PA)
HMV launches record label as it ‘harks back to its roots’
UK Music urges Government to protect industry from ‘economic storm’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
UK Music urges Government to protect industry from ‘economic storm’
Later… With Jools Holland 30th anniversary show (BBC/PA)
Later… With Jools Holland announces plans to celebrate 30th anniversary
Hugh Dennis and Dara O’Briain have been on BBC Two’s Mock The Week since the programme started (Credit: BBC/Angst/Steve Brown)
Hugh Dennis ‘sad but proud’ as Mock The Week comes to an end
Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing’s power to ‘lift everybody up’
Celebrity MasterChef finalists Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt (BBC/PA)
Celebrity MasterChef finalists discuss their biggest fears ahead of grand finale
Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year (ITV/PA)
Emmerdale announces special hour-long episode to mark 50th anniversary
Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers of the James Bond film franchise, have their hands imprinted during a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Bond producers praise 007 team as they cement their handprints in Hollywood
David O Russell and Christian Bale attend the European premiere of Amsterdam at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London. (Ian West/PA)
Christian Bale reveals he envies the friendship in his new film Amsterdam

More from The Courier

Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks