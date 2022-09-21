Celebrity MasterChef finalists discuss their biggest fears ahead of grand finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Celebrity MasterChef finalists discuss their biggest fears ahead of grand finale

By Press Association
September 22 2022, 12.03am
Celebrity MasterChef finalists Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt (BBC/PA)
Celebrity MasterChef finalists Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt (BBC/PA)

Celebrity MasterChef finalists Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt have spoken of their hopes and fears ahead of the grand finale on Thursday night.

Twenty contestants have been whittled down to three over six weeks of cookery challenges and eliminations.

The final will see them present a three-course meal in two hours that will be judged by Gregg Wallace and John Torode, in a bid to win the coveted MasterChef title.

Celebrity Master Chef
John Torode and Gregg Wallace were joined by Dame Mary Berry during the series (Shine TV Production/PA)

McFly singer Jones, 36, said: “At the final you’ve got nothing to lose, I wanted to make everything taste, look and be presented as good as I practised it so that I made a good impression of myself as a finalist.

“My biggest fear was to get my lamb perfectly cooked.”

Jones also reflected on becoming friends with the other contestants, saying: “The last six or seven became really close as we were a smaller group and we were going through the same experience in terms of the pressure, and we supported each other and helped each other.

“If one of us were worried about something we’d help them out, so it was quite nice having that. Some nice healthy competition.”

TV presenter Snowdon, 50, said she was most fearful of “the jeopardy of cooking duck” during the final.

She added: “I’d previously cooked (Irish chef) Anna Haugh’s dish, which was duck and waffle. I got it out of the oven and cut it straight away – it didn’t have time to rest.

“That was a big learning curve, so I said to myself, ‘If I get through to the final I’m going to cook duck’.

“I knew all eyes would be on me and that Gregg would be like, ‘Really? You’re going to do that again when you messed it up before?’”

Pop singer Blatt, who was a member of All Saints, was also asked about her fears for the final, and replied: “Everything – absolutely everything.”

The 47-year-old said her highlight of the series had been when Dame Mary Berry made a surprise appearance during the semi-finals stage.

This year’s cohort of famous names also included former boxing champion Chris Eubank, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, former pro-footballer Jimmy Bullard and actor Ryan Thomas.

The final of Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One on September 22 at 8.30pm.

