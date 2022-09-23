James Corden reflects on ‘risky’ decision to quit Late Late Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Corden reflects on ‘risky’ decision to quit Late Late Show

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 4.18pm
James Corden (Beresford Hodge/PA)
James Corden (Beresford Hodge/PA)

James Corden has said he quit the The Late Late Show because it felt like “a greater risk to stay”.

The British star, 44, has hosted the American talk show since March 2015, becoming a household name in the country, but announced he was stepping down in April this year.

Corden is said to have extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year before finishing in the summer of 2023.

Appearing on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life, he was asked whether he worried his persona as a chat show host stops people seeing him as the kind of performer he would like to be.

He said: “Honestly, I don’t know. I guess we’re about to find out.

“Look, I’m aware that this isn’t a road often travelled. I’m aware that there’s not a plethora of people who have walked away from these late night talk shows, ever. I get why they wouldn’t walk away. It’s amazing.

“And for me really the reason to leave is the same as the reason to do it, which is, I wonder if this is possible.

“And if this is it then, do you know what, it’s been quite a ride anyway. I get that it will be difficult.”

Asked whether he felt it was a risk leaving the show, Corden replied: “No. I think it’s a greater risk to stay.

“There’s an amazing clip, in which David Bowie talks about never playing to the gallery.

“On the day of the announcement that I was going to walk away, it was still made very clear to me that there was a job here for the next five years and I’m not gonna lie, financially it’s good.”

Corden said he had watched the clip of Bowie repeatedly as a way of reassuring himself.

Asked whether he felt scared or anxious about the move, he added: “Of course, who wouldn’t.

“Like you say, you’re hoping that maybe there’s one more thing I’ve got to do. Maybe there’s one more adventure. You’ve got to jump, and it might take a minute.

“I’m pretty all right with the idea that I might have to get comfortable in some silence for a minute.

“By the time I finish, I’ll have done 1,235 shows. That is a lot of television.”

Corden has enjoyed success with the programme featuring scores of celebrity guests and special segments.

His popular Carpool Karaoke series, in which he drives to work with different musicians, singing with them over the radio and discussing their careers, has included Adele, Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

This Cultural Life airs at 7.15pm on Saturday September 24 on BBC Radio 4 and on BBC Sounds

