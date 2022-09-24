Hosts of hit BBC podcast Fortunately join Times Radio

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

BBC broadcast journalists Jane Garvey and Fi Glover are joining Times Radio to present an afternoon news programme.

The pair previously hosted the hit BBC podcast Fortunately together.

However, they will now co-host a live news programme between 3-5pm from Monday to Thursday on Times Radio.

Garvey started her career on BBC Radio 5 Live, before moving to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, which she hosted from 2007 to 2020.

Glover also began her career at BBC Radio 5 Live, before moving to Radio 4, where she appeared on The Listening Project, Saturday Live and Broadcasting House.

Their podcast Fortunately was in the BBC’s top three most downloaded podcasts in 2021, reaching more than 30 million total downloads.

Garvey said she was “delighted” to be joining Times Radio.

“I’ve had a brilliant time working for the BBC,” she said.

“Now I’m delighted to be joining the award-winning team at Times Radio. We can’t wait to get started on a live mix of illuminating conversation, topical interviews and occasional carping.”

Glover added that she had had an “amazing” 29 years with the BBC.

“But I am so looking forward to bringing Times Radio listeners some extraordinary stories from some extraordinary people with Jane.”