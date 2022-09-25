Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a video which showed a clip of Hague, 23, saying “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet” from her finale speech during their time on the dating show in 2019.

The video then cut to the couple holding Hague’s baby bump and embracing one another.

The couple met during the fifth series of the hit reality show, finishing as runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Hague’s sister Zoe was among the family and friends who congratulated the couple, saying: “Love all 3 of you so much. You’re going to be incredible parents.”

Fellow Love Island stars also offered their support including Maura Higgens who said: “And there we go I’m crying again!!!! Love you so so much” while Dani Dyer added “Congratulations” with a string of red heart emojis.

Zara McDermott said: “I’m sobbing my eyes out. Congratulations to both of you, what beautiful news” and singer and presenter Stacey Solomon added “congratulations this is amazing”.

The couple have gone on to successful careers following their time on the ITV dating series with Hague becoming the creative director at fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.

Fury, who is the 23-year-old younger half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has continued his professional boxing career.