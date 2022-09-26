Matt Goss found ‘great comfort’ in Craig Revel Horwood’s comments on Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Matt Goss found ‘great comfort’ in Craig Revel Horwood’s comments on Strictly

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 7.52pm
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Matt Goss has revealed he found “comfort” in judge Craig Revel Horwood’s comments (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Matt Goss has revealed he found “comfort” in judge Craig Revel Horwood’s comments (Ray Burmiston/PA)

Matt Goss said he found “great comfort” in Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood after receiving some negative feedback following his first performance on the show.

The 53-year-old singer-songwriter is competing in the 20th series of the BBC One dancing show with professional partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Speaking on the first episode of a new series of Strictly spin off Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, Goss spoke to host Rylan Clark about the feedback he received after performing the quickstep on Saturday evening.

Despite Revel Horwood, 57, often being thought of as the judging panel’s harshest critic, the former Bros signer said: “I did find great comfort in Craig, I never thought I’d be able to say that, but he did say that he liked the routine.

“He mentioned my frame but then went on to say that I will learn about my frame, which is the whole point.”

Judge Shirley Ballas was less impressed with Goss’s performance, saying it had “potential” but suggesting he and Bychkova go back to the drawing board and work on Goss’s technique.

Goss went on to share his excitement at the fact his next dance will be a samba performed to Night Fever by the Bee Gees.

He revealed he was particularly excited about the outfit he’ll be able to wear, saying: “I like a tight suit and I can go proper tight on this. Less is less on Strictly.”

Celebrity contestant Jayde Adams also appeared on It Takes Two and spoke to Rylan about her “mind blowing” Strictly experience.

The actress and comedian said: “It is the most incredible thing I have ever done. It is mind blowing.

“You think you know what it’s going to be like and you have a little idea but just the machine behind it as well.

“The people on this show are so talented and that’s from people that are on in front of the camera and everyone that is behind the camera as well. It’s like you don’t have to worry about anything.”

She added: “It’s so overwhelming, I feel so lucky.”

Adams, 37, is partnered with professional Karen Hauer, making them the show’s second female same-sex couple, as Katya Jones was paired with Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams in 2020.

Rylan revealed that Adams and Hauer will be dancing the tango to Rumour Has It by Adele on Saturday night.

Adams, who used to be an Adele tribute act, could hardly contain her excitement and joked with Rylan: “I’m just a lip filler away from being Adele.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Lisa Banes (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes
Stormzy has received the AIM diversity champion award (Ian West/PA)
Don’t use diversity as a buzz word or tick box, says Stormzy
In 1999, Going To The Match was bought by the Professional Footballers’ Association for £1,926,500 (Yui Mok/PA)
Lowry painting should stay free to view given economic climate – Salford mayor
Leeds Playhouse has received five UK Theatre Awards nominations (Robert Lazenby/Alamy/PA)
Leeds Playhouse leads UK Theatre Awards nominations
Go for maximum flexibility with Jamie Oliver's sweet potato chilli. Photo credit: Richard Clatworthy.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli
Lisa Reid, new owner of Lundin Coffee Co.
Leven coffee shop Jane's at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co
0
Artist Samson Kambalu unveils his artwork entitled, Antelope on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Fourth Plinth artist say his sculpture represents standing up for justice
Going to the Match which was bought by the Professional Footballers Association for 1,926,500 including buyer s premium at Sotheby’s in London Wednesday 1 December 1999 – a record price at auction for a Lowry and any modern British painting (PA)
Lowry masterpiece sold to private collector would be tragic – mayor of Salford
Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebatstian took part in the protest (Neil Pooran/PA)
Belle and Sebastian singer: Living with ME makes me feel like a ‘non-person’
Avicii (Cim Ek/PA)
Family of Avicii form venture with Swedish media company to continue DJ’s legacy

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Matt Goss has revealed he found “comfort” in judge Craig Revel Horwood’s comments (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks