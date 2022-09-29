Steve Wright has stressed he is not retiring ahead of final Radio 2 weekday show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Wright has stressed he is not retiring ahead of final Radio 2 weekday show

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 12.04am
Steve Wright has shared a heartfelt message ahead of his final weekday show on Radio 2 (Jane Mingay/PA)
Steve Wright has shared a heartfelt message ahead of his final weekday show on Radio 2 (Jane Mingay/PA)

Steve Wright has stressed that he is not retiring in a message posted ahead of his final Steve Wright In The Afternoon show on Radio 2.

In July, the veteran radio host announced he would be stepping down from his daytime Radio 2 show after 23 years as part of the station’s schedule shake-up.

In a heartfelt message posted to the Radio 2 Twitter account ahead of his departure on September 30, Wright said: “In advance of our last SWITA show for a while, I just wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has taken the trouble to listen at any point over the past 23 years.

“I personally would like to say what a privilege it’s been bringing you great choons, conversation information, entertainment, high humour and of course great guests.

“I know I have been extremely lucky to do this work and have never taken it for granted.”

Wright, 68, went on to stress the fact that despite his departure from Steve Wright In The Afternoon, he is not retiring and will remain on the radio with other programmes and projects.

“I’d also like to clear something up. I’m not retiring!!!” he said.

“I repeat, I am NOT retiring!!!

“I am taking a break from daytime radio and will continue at Radio 2. I’ll be going a tad digital with a podcast, Serious Jockin’ will still be there on BBC Sounds, and Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs continues on Radio 2 every weekend.”

Wright has presented Steve Wright in the Afternoon on the 2pm slot since 1999 and also presents Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs on the network.

He added that he would also be presenting a special programme on Radio 2 on National Album Day and will be returning to the network to present a number of festival specials over Christmas.

Scott Mills is set to step into the slot currently held by Wright, after he departed Radio 1 last month.

After joining the BBC in 1998, Mills, 49, presented the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show until 2004 after which he moved to a weekend afternoon slot for six months.

Until his departure in August, he presented the Scott Mills show on Radio 1 between 1pm and 4pm, along with co-presenter Chris Stark, as well as The Official Chart Show on a Friday since 2018.

Mills will join Radio 2 to present a new weekday show, while Stark, who also departed Radio 1 last month, is joining the Capital Breakfast Show.

