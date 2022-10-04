Simon Pegg among stars to voice new animated series on Sir Quentin Blake’s books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon Pegg among stars to voice new animated series on Sir Quentin Blake’s books

By Press Association
October 4 2022, 5.28pm
Simon Pegg (Ian West/PA)
Simon Pegg (Ian West/PA)

Simon Pegg and Alison Steadman are among the stars set to voice an upcoming animated series based on Sir Quentin Blake’s beloved children’s books.

The BBC series, titled Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures, will adapt for the screen six of the acclaimed illustrator and writer’s best-selling books – Zagazoo, Loveykins, Jack And Nancy, Snuff, Angel Pavement and Mrs Armitage On Wheels.

Shaun Of The Dead star Pegg will voice lead roles in Zagazoo, Snuff and Angel Pavement, while Gavin and Stacey’s Steadman will star as the voice of the indomitable Mrs Armitage.

Nina Sosanya, Simon Pegg, Adrian Lester and Alison Steadman (BBC/PA)

Hustle star Adrian Lester will narrate the series and Teachers actress Nina Sosanya will bring Angela Bowling to life in Loveykins.

The animated specials will be created with traditional hand-drawn animation techniques to capture the nature of Sir Quentin’s stories.

Sir Quentin, 89, has written or illustrated more than 500 books throughout his career, including drawing for works by Roald Dahl, Sylvia Plath and Dr Seuss.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC children’s and education, said: “When it comes to storytelling for children, the UK has a rich heritage and history of creativity and Quentin Blake is known around the world for his unique talent.

“His imagination has brought magic to the lives of so many people, both young and old, and it is an absolute privilege to be involved in this project.

“We’re delighted to be working with such a phenomenal, diverse cast of actors that will bring these beautiful characters to life for family audiences to enjoy on the BBC.”

The series was commissioned by the BBC for December 2023 and will be produced by Eagle Eye Drama in a co-production with Creative Conspiracy and in association with animation studios Spicy Acorn, Tchack and Kong.

The series will be directed by Gerrit Bekers under the supervision of Eagle Eye’s creative director for animation Massimo Fenati.

Tess Cuming will executive produce the project along with Creative Conspiracy’s Luc Van Driessche with Eagle Eye Drama’s Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino overseeing.

Fenati added: “This is a dream project for us and being able to work with such amazing talent will certainly enhance the performance of our animated characters.

“We can’t wait to see them leap from the pages of Quentin Blake’s famous books onto our screens.”

