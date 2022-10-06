Dame Emma Thompson: When Alan Rickman was funny he was hilarious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Emma Thompson: When Alan Rickman was funny he was hilarious

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 9.14am
Oscar-winning actress Dame Emma Thompson (right) with Alan Rickman (PA)
Oscar-winning actress Dame Emma Thompson (right) with Alan Rickman (PA)

Dame Emma Thompson said the late Alan Rickman could be “terrifying” – but when he was funny he was “hilarious”.

The Oscar-winning actress, 63, worked alongside Rickman throughout his career, including playing his wife in the romantic comedy Love Actually.

A collection of the Harry Potter star’s diaries have been published following his death in 2016 aged 69, giving readers an intimate look at his life and career.

In an interview on BBC Breakfast on Thursday, presenter Charlie Stayt noted one of the diary entries from 1994 said: “Leave a rude note for Emma.”

Dame Emma said the entry must have been written during the pair’s time in Los Angeles and how, on their flight home, they had laughed non-stop.

She said: “I remember him telling a story about him being very close to a cat and someone who’d farted very loudly and it had parted the cat’s hair.

“I just remember him telling that story in business class on British Airways and sort of doing that thing of going backwards and forwards.

“He was so funny, Alan. That’s the thing. And you don’t necessarily get that. All of his performances are so extraordinary but when he’s funny, oh, my God, is he hilarious.”

The veteran actress said Rickman could also be “terrifying”, adding: “That’s fine because he had such dignity, Alan, and enormous intelligence and he was not a frivolous person in any way at all.”

Dame Emma said the pair could get “quite giggly and silly” together at times, like on New Year’s Eve, but in general he was a “very deep thinker”.

“He took the world very seriously and his role in it very profoundly seriously, which is why he was a great artist, actually”, she said.

Alan Rickman and Dame Emma Thompson in a scene from the movie Love Actually (LMKMEDIA/Alamy/PA)

The 2003 film Love Actually has become a Christmas staple and the scene where Dame Emma confronts Rickman’s cheating character has been lauded as a heartbreaking moment of cinema.

Reflecting on their time filming the movie, Dame Emma said: “Alan and I had energies that were almost entirely opposite.

“His was subterranean and mysterious and dark and mine was canine and above-ground and it ebullient. So it was like having Eeyore and Piglet on set, basically.

“And that’s what it was like with Love Actually. I’d be bouncing around doing Piglet and he would just about put up with my kind of small pinkness.”

During the interview, Rickman’s wife Rima Horton said fans would often quiz him about his roles, mainly Professor Snape in the Harry Potter films and villain Hans Gruber in Die Hard.

She said his diaries show she was able to “stabilise” him.

She said: “He says quite a few times in the diaries something that I didn’t know he’d written – ‘and then Rima turned up and I calmed down’.

“So I think I did have that role in his life of keeping him, I suppose, stabilised. Because Alan was a classic Pisces, swimming in two directions at once, and I think as I am an Aquarian that I was quite a good balance to that.”

