Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future

By Press Association
October 6 2022, 8.34pm
Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future (Yui Mok/PA)
Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future (Yui Mok/PA)

World-famous soprano Sarah Brightman has said “the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future” as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The singer said she hoped to inspire others “as I have been from those before me” at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Brightman is the world’s biggest-selling soprano, having pioneered the classical crossover music movement, and is famed for possessing a vocal range of over three octaves.

She made her West End musical theatre debut 1981, in Cats, and met composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, before going on to star in several Broadway musicals, including the world-renowned The Phantom of the Opera on both West End and Broadway.

The pair were briefly married in 1984 before separating in 1990, though they remain on friendly terms.

Classical Brit Awards 2008 – London
The world-famous soprano said she hoped to inspire others ‘as I have been from those before me’ at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

She was joined at the ceremony on Thursday by US actresses Kristin Chenoweth and Emilie Kouatchou, and choreographer Anthony Van Laast, who gave remarks ahead of the presentation.

In her own speech, Brightman said: “The Walk of Fame, it is indeed a fitting name for how we arrive on this glittering sidewalk.

“Anyone who has set foot on the stage knows that the road to an occasion such as this is taken step by step.

“Each step moving one onto higher levels and greater achievements, the hard work the navigation the sacrifice and although true these are grand words

“Because none of these actions we decide on come without being inspired, and inspiration in all its forms arrives from something that has already been.”

She continued: “The measure of any artist is how they inspire the future, and today has allowed me to take a sweet honourable step on the sidewalk, to hopefully inspire others as I have been from those before me.”

Brightman thanked her mother and father who had introduced her to the arts and provided for her at the start of her career.

She also singled out the “indomitable” Lloyd Webber for creating her breakout parts and other collaborators including Swedish pop sensation Abba, before thanking the rest of her family.

“Believe me, today we are all in this star together,” she said.

Born and raised in Berkhamsted, England, Brightman began singing and dancing at the age of three, and began her career as a member of the television dance troupe, Hot Gossip, releasing several successful disco hit singles as a solo performer.

Brightman remains among the world’s most prominent performers, with global sales of 30 million units having received more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries.

Sarah BrightmanS Harem World Tour
(Myung Jung Kim/PA)

She has been invited to perform at high-profile prestigious events around the world including the 2007 Concert For Diana and The Kennedy Centre Honours.

Brightman is also the first artist to have been invited to perform the theme song at the Olympic Games on two occasions.

Later this month, she will entertain her “first exclusive Las Vegas engagement” at The Venetian Resort.

Her star is the 2,736th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is awarded in the category of Live Theatre/ Live Performance.

It is located at 6243 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Pantages Theatre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at court for the civil lawsuit trial, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022, in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)
Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit
Letitia Wright (Ian West/PA)
I try to pick projects that will feel impactful for others, says Letitia Wright
Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Gerwig, and Raffey Cassidy (Ian West/PA)
Greta Gerwig: Working with Adam Driver on White Noise was a ‘full-circle moment’
The Duke of Sussex (James Manning/PA)
Six high-profile figures suing publisher of Mail over alleged unlawful activity
Adnan Syed, centre, whose legal saga spawned the hit podcast Serial, exits the Cummings Courthouse after a Baltimore judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee on Sept, 19, 2022, in Baltimore (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via APPA)
Family of victim in ‘Serial’ murder asks court to halt case
Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future
Judge: ‘Fake heiress’ can fight deportation on house arrest
Simon Thomas (Peter Byrne/PA)
Simon Thomas’s ‘range of emotions’ after daughter’s premature birth
Michaela Coel has spoken about what drew her to the character of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Michaela Coel was sold on Black Panther role because her character is ‘queer’
Fleetwood Mac memorabilia items to go under the hammer in US auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
Fleetwood Mac memorabilia to go under the hammer in US
Art handlers holding David Hockney’s, Early Morning, Sainte-Maxime, during a photo call for highlights from Christie’s forthcoming evening sales, their 20th/21st Century and A Place With No Name: Works from the Sina Jina Collection sales, at Christie’s in London (James Manning/PA)
David Hockney painting pictured ahead of first public sale in more than 30 years

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6 million housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
2
3
Repairs to the burst water main on Longhaugh Road. Image: Scottish Water.
Thousands of Dundee residents affected by burst water main
2
4
StARLink campaigners Jane Ann Liston and Dr Clive Sneddon
St Andrews railway bid stalls over ‘disgraceful’ unpaid bill
5
Ryan Bayne, 28, died on the A917 near Elie. Image: Police Scotland.
Family speak of ‘tragic loss’ after death of Fife biker Ryan, 28
6
Nisbet scored 23 Championship goals under Crawford. Image: SNS
Dundee United eye Kevin Nisbet effect under new management team
7
Arnaud Djoum training with Hearts. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confirms Arnaud Djoum Dundee United trial: ‘He fits the profile’
8
Jenni Liandu runs Dundee business The Calligraphy Box. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee businesswoman slams energy provider for price hike despite ‘fixed’ contract
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee ‘have to learn quickly’ warns boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals outcome of…
10
David Phillips, Xplore Dundee director and general manager.
Xplore Dundee chief on why he’s ‘optimistic’ about cancellations after recruitment issues

More from The Courier

James McPake
James McPake reveals why he brought Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Robbie Mahon to Dunfermline
The A9 is closed in both directions near Dunkeld due to a crash. Image: Google Maps.
A9 closed in both directions due to serious crash involving a car and a…
The Robert Burns statue in Dundee.
Dundee Burns Club elects new officials at 159th AGM
Dundee mum Nicole Reid hugging daughter Lucy, aged 6.
Dundee mum Nicole hopes funded school age childcare will address 'absolute nightmare' for parents
Dunfermline manager James McPake
James McPake sets out Paul Allan return timeline as three Dunfermline players shake off…
Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future (Yui Mok/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Dundee paedophiles and police pursuit
Ian Murray is pleased with how is squad is shaping up.
Ian Murray on why third Cove match will be different with Raith Rovers squad…
Perth College Graduation Left to right: Owen Turnbull, Grace Carson, Alan McDonald, Regan mcNulty and Jamie Ferrier with Music Business BA
Perth College UHI graduates enjoy in-person celebrations for first time in three years
The 77 bus passes along the B946 in Newport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Relief as deal done to save Newport-on-Tay bus service
image shows the Stone of Destiny bathed in the blue and white light of a saltire-shaped stained glass window.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: The Stone of Destiny is dead to me - so what will…

Editor's Picks