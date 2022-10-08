Joey Essex says doing Dancing On Ice ‘a bit more serious’ for him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joey Essex says doing Dancing On Ice ‘a bit more serious’ for him

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.02am
Joey Essex spoke about the death of his mother in a BBC documentary (Des Wilie/BBC/PA)
Joey Essex spoke about the death of his mother in a BBC documentary (Des Wilie/BBC/PA)

Joey Essex said he signed up to Dancing On Ice because he is ready for something more “mature”.

The 32-year-old, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), was announced as the seventh celebrity contestant for the ITV show on Friday.

The reality TV star, who has appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Celebrity MasterChef and Celebs Go Dating, said: “It’s more serious to what I normally do.

“I’ve done all the dating shows in the world. It’s a bit more serious for me.”

The TV personality, who stepped down from Towie in 2013, added: “I’d like to say I’ve matured. I’ve grown up.

“I think this stage in my life, I’m so ready for something like this. I just know, I just feel it.

“I’m just ready for the commitment. It’s not an easy thing to do. It’s five-and-a-half months’ work.”

Essex, who has not skated since being a child, has already started preparing by going to the gym and running.

He said: “It’s scary. It’s a competition. I’ve done The Jump, which was sort of similar to Dancing On Ice, though not really – I don’t know how I won.”

Essex said winning Dancing On Ice “would be a bonus” that he would “love” – and admitted he never signed up before because he did not feel ready.

He added: “I want to fall in love with the ice.”

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Joey Essex during the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena (PA)

He also spoke about BBC documentary Joey Essex: Grief And Me, which explored his struggles following the death of his mother Tina when he was 10.

Speaking on This Morning on Friday, he said: “I didn’t feel like I’d achieve anything (doing the documentary).

“I was like, ‘What’s the worst it can do?’

“But coming out of the documentary I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve dealt with the grief a lot.

“I thought I’d always feel the same; I’d always feel that sadness.

“I’ve opened up. I can talk about it. I don’t get upset about talking about it. I can look at pictures. It’s really helped.”

Essex said his “mature side” emerged after the 2021 documentary.

He joins The Vivienne, DJ Patsy Palmer, football’s John Fashanu, Love Island alum Ekin-Su Culculoglu, Olympian gymnast Nile Wilson and Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher in the line-up.

Dancing On Ice is set to return to ITV and ITVX in 2023 and will see 11 celebrities take to the ice to skate live in the hope of being crowned champion, following in the footsteps of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.

