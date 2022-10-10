Harry Potter star Tom Felton reflects on JK Rowling’s contribution to literature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Potter star Tom Felton reflects on JK Rowling’s contribution to literature

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 9.52am
Tom Felton (Ian West/PA)
Tom Felton (Ian West/PA)

Tom Felton has said he feels “no-one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations” than Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

The actor, who starred as Draco Malfoy in the film adaptations of her fantasy novels, has reflected on his time in the series and what he described as the “positive work” Rowling has done in the literary world.

The writer has previously attracted criticism for her views on transgender rights, including stars from the film series, among them Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, speaking out.

Quidditch sport name change
(Ian West/PA)

Speaking to The Times’ T2 magazine, Felton said: “I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I’m often reminded, attending Comic Cons in particular, that no-one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life.

“I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that.”

He continued: “I’m pro. I’m pro-choice. I’m pro-life. I’m pro-discussion. I’m pro-love. I don’t tend to pick sides.

“I won’t talk specifics but I enjoy reminding myself and others that a lot of my good friends have ways of life or personal decisions that I don’t necessarily agree with.

“We should enjoy celebrating each other’s differences.”

The 35-year-old actor, like many of his co-stars, joined the series as a child and grew up making the eight films over a 10-year period, ending in 2011.

Harry Potter photocall – London
(L to R) Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, Bonnie Wright and Jessie Cave were among the stars of the Harry Potter film series (Ian West/PA)

He admitted that being attached to the fantasy world had not always been easy and he had been called the “broomstick prick for a while at secondary school”.

However, he feels it is the “gift that keeps on giving” as it helped launch his career which includes featuring in 2011’s Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and recurring roles in the TV series Murder In The First, The Flash and Origin.

Felton also recently made his West End debut in the supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

He has written a new memoir, Beyond The Wand, which also reflects on his life from growing up on the Harry Potter set to what his life has been like since filming finished.

Felton told The Times that he does not mention Rowling often in the book as he did not have much contact with her, but he does recall that he kept and framed a note from her in which she complimented him on his performance in the sixth film, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince.

