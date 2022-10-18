Ewan McGregor: I waited my whole career to work with Ethan Hawke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ewan McGregor: I waited my whole career to work with Ethan Hawke

By Press Association
October 18 2022, 6.34pm
Ewan McGregor (Ian West/PA)
Ewan McGregor (Ian West/PA)

Ewan McGregor said he has waited his whole career to work with American movie star Ethan Hawke.

The actors, both 51, began their careers more than 30 years ago when McGregor won a Scottish Bafta for 1996 film Trainspotting and Hawke had a break-out performance in Dead Poets Society in 1989.

They have never done a project together before starring in upcoming film Raymond And Ray, where they play half-brothers who are reunited at the funeral of their father, with whom both had a less-than-ideal relationship.

Star Wars actor McGregor told PA news agency his “dream has come true” after “waiting to work with Ethan throughout my whole career”.

Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke also stars in Raymond And Ray (Yui Mok/PA)

McGregor added: “Right at the beginning of my career, I was a mate of Jude Law’s, and when Jude worked with Ethan on Gattaca, back in the 90s, it was a big deal…And I felt for sure that, or hoped very much, that I would work with Ethan next.

“We were all starting out round about the same time. It’s just taken an awful long time for it to happen.”

Hawke said being able to star opposite McGregor was “worth the wait”.

He told PA: “To really get a chance to play brothers, with somebody who you really view as a kindred spirit, who is a brother of sorts of the profession. So it was worth the wait.”

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Sophie Okonedo (Ian West/PA)

British actress Sophie Okonedo, said she saw Hawke and McGregor become friends while starring in the film.

The 54-year-old said: “I think they really got on with each other. I think they really made friends.

“I think they knew each other a bit before, but not that much. But you could really see, you could watch through the movie that they just got on so well.”

Spanish actress Maribel Verdu, 52, also said: “(Hawke and McGregor) are so great.

“So easy-going people, so down to earth, they joke all the time telling the stories, anecdotes, and they create an incredible atmosphere.”

Raymond And Ray is set to the available on Apple+ and in cinemas on October 21.

