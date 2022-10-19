Hamza Yassin discusses his weight loss from Strictly Come Dancing work-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hamza Yassin discusses his weight loss from Strictly Come Dancing work-out

By Press Association
October 19 2022, 11.58am
Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin said he has lost 1.3 stone over the course of the dance competition (Guy Levy/BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin said he has lost 1.3 stone over the course of the dance competition (Guy Levy/BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin said he has lost 1.3 stone over the course of the dance competition.

The wildlife cameraman, 32, said his slimmer figure is thanks to his professional partner Jowita Przystal and the nine hours worth of training.

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley asked about Yassin’s weight loss on Wednesday, saying: “Is it an optical illusion or is there a lot less of you?

“Honestly you’ve lost weight haven’t you?”

Yassin, who can be seen on CBeebies, Countryfile and ITV’s This Morning, replied: “I have yes, I have. I’ve lost nearly eight and a half kilos (1.3 stone) … All thanks to (Przystal)

“Nine hours a day we’re trying to train and it’s hard on the body… My knees and legs are hurting.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Jowita Przystal and Hamza Yassin received three 10s for his salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez on Saturday (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire)

Yassin also said he came close to “dropping his partner” before he received three 10s for his salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez on Saturday.

He said: “There was a few times where the last lift, I wobbled (and) luckily I caught her.

“There was a whole fear through the whole dance…(and) three or four hurdles…. that I had to get over and I wasn’t really getting them yet.

“There’s one point where I’m lowering her down, she saw the struggle in my face… She basically gave me words of encouragement and I was like, ‘Okay here we go’.”

Przystal said she uses a code, made up of small phrases and sounds, to remind Yassin what comes next.

Yassin said: “There’s constant communication while we’re dancing. You might not always hear it (watching at home).”

He also said he pins his hair, which he has not cut in 17 years, to his shirt so he can do the steps.

“There’s been bits that have been trimmed (because) I was in the Arctic,” he added.

“I had a bit dipped in engine oil and it gets snipped off every now and again, but hair is kind of part of me.

“Jowita is nice enough to put up with it in training… Sometimes it’s pinned to my shirt.”

Strictly returns on Saturday with a special show celebrating the BBC’s centenary.

Yassin and Przystal will aim for another 10 for their quickstep to On Top Of The World by Imagine Dragons in tribute to BBC nature programming.

“Hopefully it marries the two sides, my love of natural history (and) Jowita’s love of dance,” Yassin added.

