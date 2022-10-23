Strictly Come Dancing’s fourth contestant leaves after BBC centenary special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strictly Come Dancing’s fourth contestant leaves after BBC centenary special

By Press Association
October 23 2022, 7.32pm
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Jayde Adams has described her time on Strictly Come Dancing as the “best thing I have ever done in my life” as she became the fourth celebrity to leave the show after a night which celebrated the BBC’s centenary.

Following the special show on Saturday which marked 100 years of the broadcaster with routines to classic BBC theme songs, the 37-year-old comedian found herself in the dreaded dance-off against singer and actress Molly Rainford.

Adams and her professional partner Karen Hauer reprised their Charleston to comic song The Ballad Of Barry And Freda (Let’s Do It), which was written and performed by fellow comedian Victoria Wood.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Jayde Adams and Karen Haur landed in the dance-off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

During Saturday’s show the routine had secured them a score of 28, with judge Motsi Mabuse telling Adams she was “one of the best” performers but felt her dance moves needed improving at this stage of the competition.

While Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, who previously achieved the highest score of the competition so far, danced their couples’ choice routine to the Grange Hill Theme Tune again, which judge Anton Du Beke had described as a “safe” option in the live show.

After both couples had danced for a second time, it was a unanimous decision by the judges to save Rainford, sending Adams packing.

Craig Revel Horwood explained his choice was based on technical ability while Du Beke felt Rainford and Gu had a “slightly more polished technique”.

Motsi added: “Well I thought you were both brilliant, I thought that both performances were better than Saturday night but I am going to save Molly and Carlos.”

With three votes to Rainford and Gu, it meant they had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition, however, head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save the couple.

She said: “Well both were absolutely superb in the dance off but, on a little bit more precision and quality of movement, I would have saved Molly and Carlos.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Reflecting on her time on the show, Adams said: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you (Karen) and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work.

“You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with Karen.

“And everyone on this show, said it to me, when I had you, they said ‘you’ve got the best one’ sorry everyone, and I did and you are fantastic and this has been such an honour.

“Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer, you are amazing, thank you for everything!”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Jayde Adams and Karen Haur during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

She continued: “I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run.

“It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer, we are so looked after, and in this industry where so many people aren’t looked after, this show is incredible, well done everyone.”

Hauer also praised her partner, saying: “It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions for us, and you are so special, so powerful, so emotional, and I’ve loved every second. Thank you Jayde.”

Adams and Hauer were one of two same-sex pairings on the show this year, alongside BBC Radio 2’s Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice, who were the second couple to be voted out of the competition.

The comedian and dancer are also the show’s second female same-sex couple, as Katya Jones was paired with Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams in 2020.

The result show opened with a moving routine from the professional dancers in tribute to the BBC’s natural history programming.

There was also a performance from Becky Hill who sang a medley of her hit singles Crazy What Love Can Do, My Heart Goes (De De Da) and Remember.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday October 29 at 6.50pm for its Halloween Special, with the results show on Sunday October 30 at 7:20pm on BBC One.

