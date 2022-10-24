‘I’m just winging it’ says Eddie Redmayne while reflecting on his acting success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

‘I’m just winging it’ says Eddie Redmayne while reflecting on his acting success

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 11.59am
Eddie Redmayne attending the UK premiere of The Good Nurse during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Redmayne attending the UK premiere of The Good Nurse during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Eddie Redmayne has said he is “just winging it,” while reflecting on his hugely successful acting career and latest project.

The 40-year-old British actor is best known for his complex portrayals in biopics The Theory Of Everything and The Danish Girl, as well as his role in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Speaking to GQ Hype, Redmayne said: “I have no grand plan. I’m just winging it.”

The Oscar-winning actor did not attend a formal drama school before breaking into the acting world and instead read history of art at the University of Cambridge after completing his education at Eton College.

From the age of 10 Redmayne did, however, attend the Jackie Palmer Stage School where he discovered his passion for acting and singing.

After the release of his latest film, The Good Nurse, in which Redmayne plays real-life serial killer Charlie Cullen, he reflected on his very different role as Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films.

“When I entered that world, I knew I was joining a machine that was so much bigger than me,” he said.

“It’s given me a huge amount and I’ve loved working with some of the best, most joyful actors in the world.

“Being able to come back to that every couple of years – in an industry that is nomadic and circus-like – that continuity has been wonderful.”

However, Redmayne acknowledged that he is always looking for a challenge and was ready for a new project, adding: “What’s become clear to me is that comfort and I don’t go very well together.

“So I’m always looking for ways to push myself outside my comfort zone.”

Eddie Redmayne is the cover star of GQ Hype (Pierre-Ange Carlotti/GQ/PA)

The Good Nurse, for which Redmayne attended nursing school in preparation, sees nurse Amy Loughren – played by Jessica Chastain – become suspicious that her colleague Charlie Cullen is responsible for a series of patient deaths.

The film, directed by Tobias Lindholm, is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Charles Graeber, which is in turn based on the true story of serial killer Charlie who murdered numerous patients during the course of his 16-year career as a nurse in New Jersey.

Speaking about the source of his creativity, Redmayne didn’t attribute it to a particular project, but told the magazine: “Acting is a weird mix of control and freedom.

“When you make films, you kind of lose control. You’re a cog in that thing. You can work on the script for ages, but there comes a point where you have to give that away, and that’s a complex thing, you know?

“At its very best, you’re doing it with someone you trust and you therefore feel completely free.

“But it doesn’t always work like that.”

The full interview with Eddie Redmayne is available online at GQ Hype now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Mikhail Baryshnikov attending the 45th Chaplin Award Gala at Alice Tully Hall in 2018 in New York City (Alamy/PA)
Baryshnikov honours ‘insanely brave’ Putin opponent Navalny
Rubens’ Salome Presented With The Severed Head Of Saint John The Baptist (Sothebys/PA)
Rubens masterpiece leads collection of Baroque paintings going under the hammer
Industry has been confirmed for a third series (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)
TV drama Industry confirmed for third series
David Tennant (BBC Studios/PA)
Doctor Who to launch on Disney+ globally
Tyson Fury at British Grove Studios last month for the recording of Sweet Caroline (Warner Music/PA)
Tyson Fury to release debut single in aid of men’s mental health charity
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke (BBC)
Giovanni Pernice takes Anton Du Beke to his Sicilian home in new BBC series
Hunter McQueen is played by Theo Graham (Channel 4/PA)
Hunter McQueen set to return to Hollyoaks with a ‘bang’ for family wedding
Adidas has ended its partnership with Kanye West (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over ‘unacceptable’ remarks
Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son was involved in a truck collision (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart’s eldest son involved in truck collision
Chris Tarrant (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Chris Tarrant on getting flat for Ukraine family who ‘enhanced’ his home life

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Eddie Redmayne attending the UK premiere of The Good Nurse during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City 'as good as any League Two side', says Euan Spark as barista…
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented