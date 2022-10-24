Dame Penelope Wilton to receive honorary doctorate for service to drama and arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Penelope Wilton to receive honorary doctorate for service to drama and arts

By Press Association
October 24 2022, 3.55pm
Dame Penelope Wilton will receive an honorary doctorate for her contribution to drama and the arts (Ian West/PA)
Dame Penelope Wilton will receive an honorary doctorate for her contribution to drama and the arts (Ian West/PA)

Downton Abbey actress Dame Penelope Wilton is set to receive an honorary doctorate for more than 50-years of contribution to drama and the arts.

The 76-year-old stage and screen actress will be given the recognition by Coventry University in her home town of Scarborough, where the institution has an outpost.

She has played Isobel Crawley from the start of the period drama series until the recent 2022 film, Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Dame Penelope has also had leading roles in Ever Decreasing Circles, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The History Boys, Doctor Who, Calendar Girls and Much Ado About Nothing.

Operation Mincemeat UK premiere – London
Dame Penelope Wilton (PA)

She said: “I feel very honoured to be receiving this award from Coventry University and particularly proud to be presented it in Scarborough, the town in which I was born.

“Being able to develop my lifelong passion for acting into a successful career, working with so many remarkable people along the way, is something I feel very fortunate about and I have been lucky enough to use my profile to help a number of amazing charities.”

Dame Penelope is a patron of Halifax Square Chapel Arts Centre and an ambassador for educational charity Children and the Arts, who ran a project in Halifax to encourage students to engage with poetry.

She is also a patron of York-based charity Kyra, which helps women recover from domestic abuse or mental illness and is fundraising for them to move into a larger premises.

The star also works with CBM, a charity that works overseas to protect and restore the sight of those suffering from conditions causing blindness.

In 2004 she was made an OBE for her services to acting before being made a DBE in 2016.

Professor John Latham, Coventry University Vice-Chancellor, said: “Her work has not only served to entertain the nation, it has doubtless helped to inspire others to pursue careers within the industry.

“She has also used her profile to help a number of good causes and we are proud to honour an individual as highly respected as Penelope.”

Dame Penelope also acted in The Norman Conquests by Alan Ayckbourn which ran in London and on Broadway.

The trilogy of plays was first performed at Stephen Joseph Theatre, linked to the university’s acting course in Scarborough.

The Olivier Award winning actress will receive her honorary doctorate during a ceremony in Scarborough on Thursday.

