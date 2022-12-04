Young Sooty fan quizzes loveable bear about his long showbusiness career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Young Sooty fan quizzes loveable bear about his long showbusiness career

By Press Association
December 4 2022, 6.50pm Updated: December 4 2022, 6.52pm
Sooty, Sweep and Soo with a snowman in the video for the Christmas single The Most Magical Time Of The Year (Sooty/Childline/PA)
Sooty, Sweep and Soo with a snowman in the video for the Christmas single The Most Magical Time Of The Year (Sooty/Childline/PA)

Sooty, who celebrates his 75th year in showbiz in 2023, is famously tight-lipped when it comes to talking to the audience and will only whisper in the ear of Richard Cadell.

But, with some help from Richard, the famous yellow bear agreed to answer some questions from 10-year-old fan Adam.

Adam: How will you celebrate your 75th birthday?

Richard: He’s going to have a big party with Sweep and Soo and, yes, we’re going to invite all the Sooty fans to come to a big free event. And we’re also going to tour the country, all the major theatres, with a special 75th birthday show all about Sooty’s famous 75th birthday. It’s going to be a lot of laughs, lots of fun for everybody.

Sooty answers questions by whispering in the ear of Richard Cadell (PA)

Adam: How does it feel not to have spoken to the audience for 75 years?

Richard: He is laughing now at that question. Sooty says he thinks it’s brilliant that he’s been able to have a career in showbusiness for 75 years, earned plenty of money to keep going on holidays, buying bones for Sweep, dresses for Soo, and he’s done all that without saying the word. I think that is a record so I think he’s very proud of himself being able to blag his way through showbusiness by not speaking. You’re a very clever little bear.

Adam: What was the most fun part of making the video for your Christmas single The Most Magical Time Of The Year! which raises money for Childline?

Richard: Well, Sooty says, without doubt, the funniest part was making it snow. Because when we actually filmed the Christmas video, it was a very hot day in the summer. And we had to get Santa Claus and the reindeers to bring a special snow machine that threw out seven and a half tonnes of snow during the making of that video. Because everything you can see that looks like a winter wonderland, actually was a lovely green field on a sunny day. So all the snow in the trees, everything is all pretend snow. And it was amazing to watch it.

Adam: How do you spend Christmas?

Richard: We really love a proper Christmas. So Soo will help with the cooking – we don’t let Sweep anywhere near the kitchen. And Sooty is very, very good. He lays the table, he puts the Christmas crackers out and puts the decorations out, his best behaviour Christmas Day. And we’ll have a lovely Christmas dinner and we’ll watch a film. But we love a proper Christmas. And Christmas is a very special time. It’s a magical time. For everyone. It’s just a chance for people to, you know, really get caught up in all sorts of wonderful magical things. And there’s nothing more magic than Sooty, so we have a really lovely day.

Adam: Did you enjoy doing panto last year with Craig Revel Horwood?

Richard: I absolutely loved it. Don’t believe what you see on Strictly – he is the nicest man, not the slightest bit cruel like he is on Strictly sometimes. And we had such a laugh together on the stage.

Sooty 75 anniversary in showbusiness
Sooty, Sweep and Soo in the video for the Christmas song The Most Magical Time Of The Year which is raising money for Childline (Childline/PA)

Adam: What’s the most difficult magic trick you had to learn?

Richard: We’ve learned a really very difficult magic trick, which we’re going to do this year in pantomime, Sooty and myself together. We are going to take a full size motorcycle. We’re going to suspend it in the middle of the stage mid air. I’m going to be on the back. You’re (Sooty) gonna say the magic spell. And that bicycle is going to vanish in front of everyone’s eyes, in the middle of the air. And then we’re going to make it reappear again, seconds later somewhere else. That’s the most difficult magic trick we’ve ever done.

Adam: How do you make Sooty’s car fly?

Richard: I saw a magician make a little car float in the air when I was probably no older than you, Adam. And I thought what a wonderful magic trick it was. So I always remembered it. And then when I was thinking about magic tricks for Sooty, I remembered the flying car. And I had it specially built in America by the same people that make magic tricks for a very famous magician called David Copperfield. And they made the car fly and the little Sooty inside the car move. And they made the car special enough that somebody from the audience could sit in it as it went up and down. So yes, a very special trick, but I can’t tell you how it works. Because Sooty is a member of The Magic Circle and the golden rule with magicians is you never tell people how the magic works. Otherwise, there’s no magic.

Adam: What are the ingredients in the Sooty petrol?

Adam
Sooty and Richard were interviewed by Adam (Handout/PA)

Richard: Well, I’m not sure. But let me tell you about Sooto petrol. In 1954 or 55, Harry Corbett made an episode called Sooty’s Garage. And if you go on YouTube, you can see it. It’s one of the very first TV shows that Sooty ever made and Sooty drives a little car and he pulls up in the garage and the petrol pump is Sooto. So we remembered it from that show. And that’s why when we recreated it, you know, 60-70 years later, we called it Sooto. So I don’t know what’s in it. But I know Harry Corbett knows because he invented it 60 years ago, but it works obviously.

Adam: Was it exciting to have Sooty Land created?

Richard: It was incredible. And Matthew Corbett, which is Harry Corbett’s son, the creator of Sooty, said that if his father Harry could have seen what has happened to Sooty, he’d be so proud. I think the Crealy adventure park in Exeter did a brilliant job. And everybody that’s a fan of Sooty gets to go on those rides, meet Sooty every day, and see the Sooty show every day. And it’s fantastic. I never thought it would happen.

Adam: Will Sooty be partnering with any online games?

Richard: We are experimenting with a little online thing this Christmas. But for me, Sooty doesn’t really belong in the CGI world just yet. I think that’s part of his charm, that he retains this live action thing. But I’m open to all sorts, anything that breathes life into the little fella and gives him, you know, an audience – as long as we stay true to his character I’m open for anything.

– Sooty and Richard Cadell will appear in Golidlocks and the Three Bears at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton from December 10. Download Sooty’s Christmas single The Most Magical Time Of The Year at magicaltime.co.uk. All proceeds go to Childline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented