Kate Winslet and Zoe Saldana join James Cameron for Avatar 2 London photocall

By Press Association
December 4 2022, 7.02pm
Left to right, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington attend a photo call for their new film, Avatar: The Way Of Water, in central London (Ian West/PA)
Director James Cameron and the cast of his Avatar sequel, The Way Of Water, have begun their global press tour with a photocall in central London.

Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver were among the stars who posed for pictures on the blue carpet on Sunday.

Saldana, who reprises the role of heroine Neytiri in the long-awaited follow-up, wore a sheer black dress.

Winslet, who plays Ronal, of the oceanic Metkayina clan, opted for a black blazer and leather trousers, while Weaver chose a black double-breasted suit.

Zoe Saldana (Ian West/PA)

Also in attendance was Sam Worthington, who is returning as protagonist Jake Sully nearly 13 years on.

The film is set more than a decade after the events of the first instalment, and tells the story of the Sully family: Jake, Neytiri and their children.

Kate Winslet (Ian West/PA)

It will follow the trouble they find themselves in, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they ultimately endure.

In the original movie, Weaver played Dr Grace Augustine, but for the sequel she has been recast as Kiri, Jake and Neytiri’s adopted teenage daughter.

The original sci-fi epic from 2009 won three Oscars for its visual effects, cinematography and art direction.

The film was set in 2154 and saw humans inhabit avatars so they could gain access to the planet of Pandora.

Sigourney Weaver (Ian West/PA)

Avatar: The Way Of Water is due for release in cinemas on December 16.

The world premiere will take place on Tuesday December 6 in London’s Leicester Square.

