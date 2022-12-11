LadBaby rework Band Aid song with Martin Lewis for Christmas number one attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LadBaby rework Band Aid song with Martin Lewis for Christmas number one attempt

By Press Association
December 11 2022, 9.02pm
LadBaby with Martin Lewis in bid for Christmas number one (LadBaby/PA)
LadBaby with Martin Lewis in bid for Christmas number one (LadBaby/PA)

LadBaby have teamed up with MoneySavingExpert’s Martin Lewis to rework the Band Aid song Do They Know It’s Christmas? in a bid to claim their fifth consecutive Christmas number one.

Social media star Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne (LadBaby Mum) are the first act to be allowed to rework the Band Aid song, getting permission from Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust.

They will release the track titled Food Aid on December 16, with half of the money raised going to food bank charity the Trussell Trust and the other half to the Band Aid Trust.

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle
Mark and Roxanne Hoyle singing with Martin Lewis (LadBaby/PA)

Geldof and co-writer Ure’s first version of Do They Know It’s Christmas? raised £8 million for famine relief in Ethiopia.

They gathered a group of musicians together in 1984 for the charity single. It featured Geldof’s fellow Irishman Bono, George Michael, Duran Duran, Phil Collins and Bananarama, among many others.

It helped inspire the Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia on July 13 1985, and the Sport Aid campaign in 1986, all of which raised millions more.

LadBaby and Mr Lewis, who appears on the track with a number of musical collaborators yet to be announced, are aiming to raise as much money as possible to help tackle hunger and poverty.

Married couple Mark and Roxanne teamed up with Grammy winner Amy Wadge, who has previously worked with Ed Sheeran and Sam Ryder, to rewrite the festive song with the classic LadBaby tongue-in-cheek humour.

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle
Mark and Roxanne Hoyle (LadBaby/PA)

The Hoyles have raised more than £1.2 million for the Trussell Trust through their chart-topping endeavours and branded partnerships, but said they are committed to doing even more as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

Last year, they made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year, becoming the first musicians to do so in the 70 years of the Official Christmas Chart.

They scored the top chart spot with novelty track Sausage Rolls For Everyone featuring global superstars Sheeran and Sir Elton John.

Singles charts
LadBaby's Mark Hoyle celebrates with his wife Roxanne Hoyle after his song Sausage Rolls For Everyone, featuring Ed Sheeran & Elton John topped the singles chart for Christmas (Official Charts Company/PA)

Speaking about this year’s attempt, they said: “We never intended to release a fifth Christmas single but as ambassadors of the Trussell Trust we were not prepared to sit back and do nothing in a year when people are struggling more than ever.

“The Trussell Trust, which supports more than 1,300 food bank centres, has told us that the cost-of-living emergency has created a tsunami of need, as people struggle to survive amidst the soaring costs of living.

“Working households, families and disabled people are all really struggling. So, a few months ago we approached Bob Geldof and Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust to ask permission to rework the most iconic Christmas track of all time, Do They Know It’s Christmas?

“And we were truly honoured when they said yes.”

The couple said they knew they needed to enlist “an icon” to launch this year’s campaign, so chose Mr Lewis, who they called “the people’s champion”.

Martin Lewis
Martin Lewis sings on LadBaby's Christmas number one attempt (LadBaby/PA)

Mr Lewis said: “When Mark and Roxanne contacted me out of the blue to ask if I’d join them in Food Aid I thought they’d confused me with someone else.

“The nearest I’ve ever got to thinking about a Christmas number one is going to the loo on Boxing Day after too much orange juice the day before.

“Yet once I knew they were serious, and it was for the Trussell Trust, a hugely important charity I’ve a history with, I decided to give it a go, and do it with gusto.”

He said this has been a “tough year for many” amid the cost-of-living crisis and things are not likely to get better, so the need to help people across the UK is “profound”.

“Hopefully this LadBaby song and their lyrics will raise some cash and awareness,” Mr Lewis added.

Last year, LadBaby surpassed music titans The Beatles and Spice Girls, who are the only other acts to score a consecutive hat-trick of festive number ones.

