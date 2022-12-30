Sir Anthony Hopkins celebrates 47 years sober and says ‘be kind to yourself’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Sir Anthony Hopkins celebrates 47 years sober and says ‘be kind to yourself’

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 4.28pm
Sir Anthony Hopkins (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Anthony Hopkins (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir Anthony Hopkins has celebrated 47 years of sobriety and told his fans to “be kind to yourself” in a touching new year message.

The 84-year-old Oscar-winning actor has spoken candidly about recovering from alcoholism in a video posted on Instagram.

In the video, captioned “Wishing everyone a healthy 2023”, Sir Anthony said: “Hello everyone, I just want to wish everyone a happy new year and also to say I’m celebrating 47 years today of sobriety.

“But this is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful.

“I am a recovering alcoholic and to you out there, I know there are people struggling in this day and age of cancel and hatred and long compromise, children being bullied.

“I say to this, be kind to yourself, be kind. Stay out of the circle of toxicity with people if they offend you.

“Live your life, be proud of your life.

“47 years ago, I was in a desperate situation and despair and probably not long to live.

“And I just happened to acknowledge one day that there was something really wrong with me. But I didn’t realise that it was a kind of condition. A mental, physical, emotional condition called alcoholism or addiction.

“I’m not an expert on drugs. I’m not an expert on anything. I know nothing, except that I have found a life where no one bullies me.

“I will say to all you young people who are being bullied, take heed, you be proud of yourself. Don’t listen to them, don’t let yourself be put down.

“Depression is part of being alive sometimes, and anxiety, life is tough.”

Investitures – Sir Anthony Hopkins – Buckingham Palace
Sir Anthony Hopkins outside Buckingham Palace after he was knighted by the Queen (Martin Keene/PA)

Sir Anthony, who was was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama in 1993, went on to encourage any of his 3.9 million Instagram followers struggling with addiction to engage in the 12-step recovery programme and praised the free and accessible nature of the recovery programme, saying “it will give you a whole new life”.

He added: “All I can say is that I have the best life I could ever imagine and I can’t even take credit for it.

“So wherever you are, get help. Don’t be ashamed. Be proud of yourselves, whatever you do, don’t let anyone put you down.

“Don’t let anyone put you down. If you’re going to be angry, be angry. Don’t let anyone put you down.

“Celebrate yourself as I do myself, although I know nothing. Lots of love to you.”

A number of famous faces left positive responses to the video, with actor Hugh Jackman commenting: “Well said!”

While model Naomi Campbell thanked The Silence Of The Lambs star, writing: “Thank you Sir @anthonyhopkins you are shining beacon of light , you inspire me on my journey in recovery,” to which Sir Anthony replied: “One day at a time, dear.”

In 1992 Sir Anthony won the Oscar for best actor for his performance as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence Of The Lambs.

He scooped a second Academy Award for best actor in 2021 for The Father, becoming the oldest nominee and winner of the award.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented