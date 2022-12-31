Spice Girls keep fingers crossed for return of Victoria Beckham, says Mel C

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mel C has said she and the other Spice Girls are keeping their fingers crossed for the return of Victoria Beckham.

The singer, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm, was reunited with three other members of the girl group in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland.

Beckham, better known as Posh Spice, did not join her former bandmates.

Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Geri Horner in concert at Wembley Stadium without Victoria Beckham (Andrew Timms/PA)

Chisholm told The Times the other Spice Girls – Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner – are “keen to get back on stage” for another reunion but need to navigate “everybody’s life, work, families”.

Asked about fashion designer Beckham, she said: “That would be the ultimate dream.

“The door is always open for Victoria, we would love to see her back. We keep our fingers crossed.”

Beckham sang at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012 with the other members of the group, dancing on top of decorated black taxis.

In the late 1990s, the Spice Girls became the first band since The Beatles to claim three Christmas number ones in a row, with 2 Become 1 in 1996, Too Much in 1997 and Goodbye in 1998.