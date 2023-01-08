Michelle Heaton: I am ready for Dancing On Ice after recovery from addiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michelle Heaton: I am ready for Dancing On Ice after recovery from addiction

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 9.01pm
Michelle Heaton is partnered with Lukasz Rozycki (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)
Michelle Heaton is partnered with Lukasz Rozycki (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

Former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton has said Dancing On Ice has always been on her bucket list but it was never the right time because she was battling addiction.

The 43-year-old said she now feels “really strong and ready” to compete on the ITV talent contest after embarking on a journey of recovery from drug and alcohol problems.

Heaton, who is partnered with professional skater Lukasz Rozycki, said: “I’ve always watched the show and I’m a massive fan of the show. My band mate Jessica (Taylor) did it many years ago and I’ve always wanted to do the show, but it’s never been my time.

“I’ve suffered from addictions so even though I’ve always wanted to do the show and my name has been in the hat, it was never the right time.

“I want to do it because it’s always been on my bucket list. The show is magical, the costumes and doing something that is different and outside my box.

“I’m not a professional dancer, I’m a popstar and a performer, but I’m not professional at anything. I’ve had to get some confidence back with my recovery and I think it’s the right time.”

She also said the Dancing On Ice experience is bringing “a lot of happiness” to her family, who have been her “support system through recovery”, and she is most looking forward to making her two children proud.

Heaton said she is a “massive fan of all the judges” on the show, particularly Diversity star Ashley Banjo.

Dancing on Ice 2022
Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo are the judges on Dancing On Ice (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

She added: “Ashley choreographed my performance for The Real Full Monty so I’ve been very fortunate to work with him. I’ve got so much respect for him as a creative dancer.

“Whatever the feedback is, I will accept it because they know more than me. I’ll accept it with decorum and grace.”

Meanwhile, 26-year-old gymnast Nile Wilson, who won a bronze medal in the men’s horizontal bar at the 2016 Olympics, said “feedback is the breakfast of champions”.

He said: “Gymnastics is a sport where we get judged and we get told what we’re doing wrong every day. I won’t feel disheartened or upset, it’s going to be completely normal for me.”

Wilson, who retired in 2021 due to injuries, admitted it can be a “struggle to find real purpose” after retirement, and learning to ice skate is “essentially a new sport”.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Nile Wilson skates with Olivia Smart (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

Wilson, who is partnered with Olivia Smart, said: “I’m excited to feel like a professional athlete again. I’m going to take my training seriously. I’m a competitor so I really, really want to win. There is a fire inside of me that makes me a competitor.

“It’s going to be a really amazing experience. With my gymnastics background I’m body-aware and I’m really passionate about doing something on the ice that no other contestant has done before – I really want to shock the viewers and almost make history.”

Judges and former Olympic champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have said they are particularly excited to watch Wilson on the ice given his gymnastic capabilities.

Dancing On Ice returns on January 15 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

