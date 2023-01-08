Siva Kaneswaran joined Dancing On Ice after witnessing Tom Parker’s courage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Siva Kaneswaran joined Dancing On Ice after witnessing Tom Parker’s courage

By Press Association
January 8 2023, 9.02pm
Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)
Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran said he was inspired to “face his fears” and sign up for Dancing On Ice after witnessing the “infectious” courage of his late bandmate Tom Parker after his brain tumour diagnosis.

The 34-year-old singer said he had been reminded that “life was worth living” after Parker’s death in March age 33 and agreed to appear on the 15th series of ITV’s ice-skating competition alongside a new batch of celebrities.

Kaneswaran said: “I’ve decided this year to do a lot of things that I’d never do and face my fears. Obviously, this year has been eye-opening for me with Tom and witnessing his courage, which was infectious to say the least.

National Television Awards
The Wanted’s Tom Parker who died on March 30 at the age of 33 (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It reminded me that life was worth living and to take it all and to enjoy it.

“From that, I’ve been making decisions based on that, doing my driving test finally in Los Angeles, booking the flight I wanted to always go on, and signing up to a song-writing degree course.

“In comparison, it’s just not as scary anymore, all my fears have shrunk.”

Parker, who announced in October 2020 he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, died at a hospice near the south-east London home he shared with his wife Kelsey and their two children.

His bandmates, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, Max George and Kaneswaran were pallbearers at his funeral.

Kaneswaran, who is partnered with professional ice-skater Klabera Komini on ITV’s Dancing On Ice, said he would “love” for his bandmates to watch him skate as it is the “scariest thing” he has ever done.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Darren Harriott, Mollie Gallagher, Siva Kaneswaran, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, The Vivienne, Patsy Palmer, Joey Essex, Michelle Heaton, John Fashanu, Nile Wilson and Carly Stenson, the celebrity contestants on this year’s ITV1’s Dancing On Ice (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

He added: “It’s always nice to get someone there in your corner in case you fall.

“Jay has obviously won Strictly Come Dancing so I need that winning attitude.

“I’d love for all the boys to come down and support me at some point. Me and Jay have done Hunted and we won that, and Jay has won Strictly Come Dancing so we’re a team of winners – it’s expected of me to win.”

Meanwhile, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu said she was feeling confident ahead of her skating debut with professional partner Brendyn Hatfield.

She said: “I’ve never been scared in my life, I’ve never been nervous in my life, I’ve always been confident.

“I think the only time I’d be nervous would be at the final. I know I’m going to fall and hurt myself because in life you fall and hurt yourself. I’m ready.”

Dancing On Ice 2023
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendyn Hatfield (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

The 28-year-old Turkish actress won over viewers on the hit ITV dating show with her fiery relationship with Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti, who she said is her “number one supporter”.

Dancing On Ice co-host Holly Willoughby said she was “really excited” that Culculoglu had joined the show – which she described as an “antidote” to the January blues.

The 41-year-old said: “I’m a massive Love Island fan. She’s a brilliant character and she’s a woman who knows what she wants and goes and gets it. She looks gorgeous, she’s going to look like an angel on the ice.

“I’m thinking she will put that determination into her boots and we’re going to see something wonderful from her.”

Meanwhile co-host Phillip Schofield, 60, said it was a “massive relief” that their show was set to return following the “tricky times” of the pandemic.

Dancing On Ice 2020
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to host Dancing On Ice 2023 (Ian West/PA)

He said: “We seem to have left the worst threat of Covid behind us and we can begin to get back to some normality. It was tricky last year and hopefully a lot easier this year.

“I think it’s one of those things where you just want something back. It was so lovely to see I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in the jungle where it should be.

“We’ll be back hopefully with a full audience.”

Schofield added he was looking forward to seeing reality star Joey Essex skate because he has always adored him and thinks he will “throw himself into it”.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

Essex, 32, who is partnered with Vanessa Bauer, said: “Taking part in Dancing On Ice now is the right time for me. If you spoke to Joey Essex at 23 and 24, I could have said yes to it but I probably wouldn’t have put 100% into it. I feel like doing something like this, I’m very ready for it.

“It’s probably the most competitive I’m ever going to be in any show.”

The pairs will be judged by Olympian skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

Dancing On Ice returns on January 15 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
2
Dana Cooper appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Intoxicated’ Perth teacher collapsed in front of police after two car crashes
3
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
4
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
5
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
6
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
7
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
8
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath after the home defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss…
9
Heenan stole the colostomy bag. Image: Shutterstock.
Desperate Dundee man stole partner’s colostomy bag
10
Steven Dow has been recognised for his 19 years in charge of Dows Deli. Image: Steven Dow.
Aberfeldy deli owner hails impact of his teen children as he gets mystery award…

More from The Courier

Aidan Connolly celebrates with Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Aidan Connolly details where Raith Rovers can improve in order to get win bonus…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee. Image: Laura Young.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes beats the static St Johnstone defence to head home the Dons' second at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as avoidable mistakes sink containment plan in Aberdeen
Tillman makes it two. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Fashion Sakala inspired 3-minute blitz seals Rangers win
Mark Hooghiemstra next to a two-metre pothole on the C44 road between Letham and Brechin. Image: Mark Hooghiemstra.
Crash investigator says Angus potholes pose 'serious risk' of fatalities
Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton celebrate after linking up to score. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline talking points: The 3 key players after Craig Wighton scores winner for…
Arbroath crashed to defeat at home to Inverness. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side suffer another heavy home defeat to Inverness
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Blackgrass is a serious problem for farmers Picture shows; Blackgrass plant flowers. Unknown. Supplied by Uni of Hull Date; 06/01/2023
Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass
Cammy Kerr ahead of his 250th appearance. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Cammy Kerr on pride at reaching 250 appearances, sluggish Dee and quest…
Riverside Recycling Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Riverside Recycling Centre re-opens after latest flooding closure

Editor's Picks

Most Commented