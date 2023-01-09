Aneurin Barnard joins cast of Doctor Who to play mysterious character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aneurin Barnard joins cast of Doctor Who to play mysterious character

By Press Association
January 9 2023, 3.55pm
Aneurin Barnard, pictured at the premiere for Dunkirk, is joining the cast of Doctor Who to play a new character who is described as “mysterious” by the BBC. (PA)
Aneurin Barnard, pictured at the premiere for Dunkirk, is joining the cast of Doctor Who to play a new character who is described as “mysterious” by the BBC. (PA)

Aneurin Barnard is joining the cast of Doctor Who to play a new character who is described as “mysterious” by the BBC.

The Welsh actor, 35, will be in the next series of the popular BBC sci-fi show which sees David Tenant return as the Doctor before Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa takes over in the role.

Barnard, who starred in the recent Netflix mystery series 1899 and was in the WW2 film Dunkirk, will take on the role of Roger ap Gwilliam.

He wrote on Twitter: “Pleased to announce i have joined the @bbcdoctorwho family for a little while.”

Jemma Redgrave, who has starred in the period dramas’ Love & Friendship and Howards End, will be returning to the show as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, who ran the United Nations Intelligence Taskforce (Unit) in previous seasons.

The long-running organisation, set on defending the Earth, will also make a come back in the next series of Doctor Who, BBC said.

Previously announced, Millie Gibson will feature as sidekick Ruby Sunday, opposite Gatwa, who takes over as the 15th Doctor, as Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney also joins the cast as Rose.

Love and Friendship UK Premiere – London
Jemma Redgrave who starred in Love & Friendship returns to Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)

In October, Jodie Whittaker had her last battle as the 13th Doctor in a special episode of Doctor Who to mark the BBC’s centenary.

The actress, 40, became the first woman to portray the Doctor when she took over the role from Peter Capaldi in 2017.

During the feature-length programme, viewers were left surprised as Whittaker’s Time Lord regenerated into Tennant, who previously played the 10th incarnation of the doctor.

BAFTA Scotland awards
Ncuti Gatwa takes over as Dr Who this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

The BBC said Doctor Who will return in November 2023 with three special episodes to coincide with the 60th anniversary – with Tennant as the 14th Doctor and his companion Catherine Tate coming back as Donna Noble.

Jacqueline King and Karl Collins will reprise their roles as Tate’s on-screen mother Sylvia Noble and her on-screen husband Shaun Temple, while Years And Years star Ruth Madeley joins the cast as Shirley Anne Bingham.

Gatwa will then take control of the Tardis, with his first episode airing over the festive period in 2023.

