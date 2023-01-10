Mo Gilligan returns to host the Brit Awards 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mo Gilligan returns to host the Brit Awards 2023

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 12.02am
Mo Gilligan (Ian West/PA)
Mo Gilligan (Ian West/PA)

Mo Gilligan has said the 2023 Brit Awards is going to be “even bigger this year” as it is announced he will return as host.

The comedian, 34, helmed the annual prize ceremony for the first time last year, taking over from Jack Whitehall who had hosted the event in 2018 and 2019.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed he will reprise the role at the upcoming awards show, which honours British music, on February 11, at The O2 Arena, London.

Mo Gilligan helmed the annual prize ceremony for the first time last year (John Marshall / JM Enternational/PA)

Gilligan said: “Hosting the Brits last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life.

“I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists.

“I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let’s go!”

During the 2022 ceremony last February, Gilligan mocked Boris Johnson, who was the Prime Minister at the time, inviting him to the Brit Awards ceremony because “I know you love a party”.

The reference came as Mr Johnson was coming under fire over lockdown parties in Whitehall.

Gilligan has released a number of Netflix stand-up specials and fronts his own Channel 4 programme, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which has won two Baftas.

He is also a judge on The Masked Singer and was on the panel for the first series of The Masked Dancer UK.

Damian Christian, 2023 Brit Awards chairman and managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records, said: “Making sure we got Mo back to host this year’s awards was a huge priority for us.

“He is one of the biggest names in UK entertainment right now and he did an amazing job hosting his first Brits last year.

“We’re looking forward to working with him and watching as he brings his unique humour and style to our stage and screens once again.”

The nominations for the award ceremony will be announced on Thursday by Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Jack Saunders through an exclusive live stream on the official Brits social media channels from 4pm.

They have also enlisted the help of Olympian Tom Daley, Euro 2022 and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott, YouTube’s Yung Filly and Gogglebox stars Joe and George Baggs to help deliver the news.

In December 2022, it was announced RnB girl group Flo had won the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star award.

The prestigious award, supported by BBC Radio 1, seeks to identify future stars of the UK music scene, and the winner is selected by a panel of music editors and critics from across the industry.

The London-based trio became the first group to win the award since its inception in 2008.

The Brits Awards 2023 will take place on Saturday, February 11, and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from London’s The O2 arena.

