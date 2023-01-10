Louis Walsh says success in music is about sound, not TikTok followers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Louis Walsh says success in music is about sound, not TikTok followers

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 3.12pm
Louis Walsh (Matt Crossick/PA)
Louis Walsh (Matt Crossick/PA)

Louis Walsh has said the most important element to becoming a success in the music industry is how an artist sounds, not how many TikTok followers they have.

The entertainment manager and talent show judge, who has represented Irish hitmakers Westlife and Boyzone, is working with new five-piece boyband Next In Line, who he describes as a “modern-day One Direction”.

The Irish band, who recently performed on RTE One’s The Late Late Show, will make their international debut in Abu Dhabi at the world final of Junk Kouture, a youth eco-fashion competition.

He told the PA news agency ahead of the performance on Wednesday: “People… are saying, how are you on socials? And how are you doing on Instagram and TikTok and all that, they don’t even ask you about the music.

“The music is really the last thing.

“Once you get hits, you can get everything else, and I know that from working with Simon Cowell (on The X Factor). It’s all about the songs… and I suppose the image and the hard work.

“I mean, look at Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Adele… they use TikTok but they are famous and they’re big because of their songs and their voices.”

Walsh said he selected Next In Line from around 2,000 auditions last year but they are yet to make a record as one band member is in school and another is 16.

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi (Lesley Martin/PA)

Walsh added: “I want to get a really good producer and a really good songwriter that suits their sound and create a new show.

“Obviously, pop music, but their own type of sound, and I want the boys to be involved in everything – the writing and the playing, the singing, the whole lot. That’s why we haven’t rushed anything.

“I want to go to a record company, ready finished with like, five or six hits.

“It’s so different than years ago, I want to present everything to them.”

He said the band are influenced by singers such as Harry Styles and Billie Eilish and pop-rock band The 1975, but are not like Westlife or Boyzone.

Walsh said he was invited to have the band perform at Junk Kouture after the organisers saw pictures of the group.

He has been an judge for more than five years for the fashion competition, which was launched in 2010 in Ireland.

The contest sees creative high school pupils recycle materials to create haute couture designs, and has now drawn international entries.

Walsh said: “It’s a very interesting thing because it’s all young kids, making these amazing clothes out of junk.

“It’s quite incredible when you see it, the work that goes into it, and I think it could be a global thing.”

Junk Kouture said it has recruited 100,000 teenagers to date and saved 40,000kg of waste from landfill.

This year contestants have used trampolines, plastic sanitary wrappers, mannequin busts, ATM receipts and moss to make clothes, and Walsh said the Irish contenders have a strong chance of success.

He said for a “small island, there’s an awful lot of talent here, in fashion and in music, or in the arts generally”.

The first world final of Junk Kouture, founded by tech entrepreneur Troy Armour, is on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks