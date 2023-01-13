Sam Ryder ‘stoked’ to be first Eurovision act nominated for best new artist Brit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Ryder ‘stoked’ to be first Eurovision act nominated for best new artist Brit

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 8.44am Updated: January 13 2023, 10.30am
Sam Ryder said he is "so stoked" after becoming the first Eurovision act to be nominated for best new artist at the Brit Awards (PA)
Sam Ryder said he is “so stoked” after becoming the first Eurovision act to be nominated for best new artist at the Brit Awards (PA)

Sam Ryder said he is “so stoked” after becoming the first Eurovision act to be nominated for best new artist at the Brit Awards.

The 33-year-old singer, who came second at last year’s contest in Turin with his track Space Man, said it is “so cool for the institution of Eurovision” that its contestants are being taken seriously in the UK again.

He is nominated alongside Kojey Radical, Mimi Webb, Rina Sawayama and Wet Leg in the category after climbing to number one with his debut album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, in December.

Ryder told BBC Breakfast: “I am stoked. Honestly, it is so cool.

“I have been watching the Brits for years and singing along from the sofa and never thinking I would really get a shot at something like this. It is a real treat.”

Asked if the reputation of Eurovision is changing in the UK, he replied: “It is treated as if it is a different world so this is so cool for the future of it.

“Because overseas, for (2021 winners) Maneskin, for example, they are taking over the world, blazing the trail within the genre of rock music and heavy music.

“So it’s so cool for the institution of Eurovision as well as the team behind our project.”

Last year, the Brits moved to gender-neutral categories, merging best female and best male into best artist.

Top UK singles of 2022
Harry Styles scored four nominations (PA)

This year, the category is dominated entirely by men – with Central Cee, Fred again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy on the list.

But the number of female artists or all-women groups overall rose to 20.

Ryder said he is going to give Styles a “massive hug” at the event next month, adding: “He is probably going to need to bring a duffel bag for all them awards, and maybe I can pinch one.”

Styles and indie rock duo Wet Leg lead the nominations with four apiece.

Stormzy, The 1975, newcomer Cat Burns and dance music DJ Fred again.. all scored three nominations.

Artists including George Ezra, Arctic Monkeys, Nova Twins, Aitch and Dave claimed two.

Debut nominations went to K-pop girl group Blackpink, Ryder, Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow and British grime and hip-hop artist Kojey Radical.

The Brits Awards 2023 will take place on Saturday February 11, live on ITV1 and ITVX from London’s The O2 arena.

