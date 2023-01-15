Dancing On Ice kicking off with first six celebrity skaters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dancing On Ice kicking off with first six celebrity skaters

By Press Association
January 15 2023, 2.49am
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to host Dancing On Ice 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to host Dancing On Ice 2023 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Six celebrities will star as Dancing On Ice 2023 begins later on Sunday with the first of two episodes in its split premiere.

The first group of skaters – including former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer – will open the ITV reality competition’s 15th series before another five celebrities brave the ice next Sunday.

Palmer, 50, will compete with her professional partner Matt Evers, 46, who has been a part of the show since it launched in 2006.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Patsy Palmer, 50, will compete with her professional partner Matt Evers (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ahead of her first performance, Palmer said: “I thought I wasn’t going to do this because it’s going to be too hard. I was also thinking about my age and that I might hurt myself, and I’m (based) in LA, I didn’t know how it would work.

“But then I thought it could work out quite well. It’s definitely going to be a brilliant challenge. I always want my kids to see it’s good to be doing fun things, challenging yourself and getting out there.”

Also on the first show are former The Only Way Is Essex cast member Joey Essex and his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who will take to the ice alongside Brendyn Hatfield.

Essex, 32, has already revealed a training accident that left him needing stitches in his finger.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Ekin-Su Culculoglu, pictured, will take to the ice alongside partner Brendyn Hatfield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said: “I’ve been trying not to fall because I feel I’ve got the falling out of the way. I had stitches in my finger. It is quite bad.”

Also taking part in the first show are Former Liberty X pop group member Michelle Heaton with professional Lukasz Rozycki, as well as pop star Siva Kaneswaran from boy band The Wanted with Klabera Komini.

Kaneswaran, 34, said he signed up to “face his fears” after witnessing the “infectious” courage of his late bandmate Tom Parker.

He said he was also reminded that “life was worth living” after Parker’s death from a brain tumour at age 33 last year.

Retired Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson is partnered with a new addition to the 2023 line-up, ice dancer Olivia Smart.

Next week will welcome to the ice ex-footballer John Fashanu and professional Alexandra Schauman; Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher and professional Sylvain Longchambon and comedian Darren Harriott and professional Tippy Packard.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Klabera Komini and Siva Kaneswaran are partnered together for Dancing On Ice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Drag queen The Vivienne, who won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will skate with professional Colin Grafton, while soap star and West End musicals performer Carley Stenson completes the line-up with professional Mark Hanretty.

The 11 celebrities will be judged by Olympian skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Diversity dance troupe founder Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, combined with a public vote.

At the end of the second premiere episode, the couples with the lowest combined score from each show will compete in a skate-off to see who leaves the competition.

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are hosting the reality show again.

Dancing On Ice returns tonight, January 15, at 6.30 on ITV1 and ITVX.

