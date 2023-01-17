Harry Styles joins performer line-up for 2023 Brit awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Styles joins performer line-up for 2023 Brit awards

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 12.11am
Harry Styles joins performer line-up for 2023 Brit awards (Ian West/PA)
Global superstar Harry Styles has joined the line-up of performers for the 2023 Brit Awards, organisers have confirmed.

The former One Direction star will share the bill with previously announced artists Sam Smith, Kim Petras and rock duo Wet Leg.

Both Styles and Wet Leg lead the nominations at this year’s Brits, both having secured four each.

Styles capped off a successful 12 months by earning nods for album of the year for Harry’s House, song of the year for As It Was, artist of the year and best pop/R&B act.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
Styles is nominated for four Brits at this year’s awards (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Following its release in May last year Harry’s House debuted at No 1 on the UK album charts, US Billboard 200 and over 12 countries around the world.

It has remained in the UK Top Ten Album Chart since release.

In July, he was nominated for the Mercury Prize, a rarity among pop acts, and also further forged his acting career with roles in the films My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling.

Since launching his solo career, Styles has gained numerous prestigious accolades including two Brit awards, a Grammy, and an Ivor Novello Award among many others.

At this year’s Grammys he is nominated in six categories including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Styles has played to more than two million people on his current tour  (PA)

He is also the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Since beginning his Love On Tour shows in the US in September 2021 he has played to a combined audience of more than two million people.

The tour is set to continue worldwide this summer, arriving in Europe in May supported by Wet Leg – with a string of UK dates starting on June 11.

The Isle of Wight duo, comprised of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, are also nominated for album of the year for their chart-topping self-titled debut, which won plaudits for its sardonic lyrics and angular riffs.

They also received nods for group of the year, best new artist and best alternative rock act, as the awards entered a second year with gender-neutral categories.

Last year, when the awards went gender-neutral for the first time, 18 female artists or all-women groups were nominated – the most in a decade. This year it was 20.

Elsewhere at the 2023 nominations, grime star Stormzy, The 1975, newcomer Cat Burns and dance music DJ Fred again.. all scored three nominations.

Artists including George Ezra, Arctic Monkeys, Nova Twins, Aitch and Dave claimed two.

Debut nominations went to K-pop girl group Blackpink, Eurovision star Sam Ryder, Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow and British grime and hip hop artist Kojey Radical.

Ryder, who came second at the Eurovision Song Contest this year before climbing to number one with his debut album, was among the nominees for best new artist.

Global’s Make Some Noise Night – London
Eurovision star Sam Ryder also earned his debut Brit nomination (PA)

In the international artist of the year category three of America’s biggest female acts – Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Lizzo – will battle it out for the prize.

This year four genre categories will be decided by the public via a vote on TikTok – alternative rock act, hip hop/rap/grime act, dance act and pop/R&B act.

R&B girl group Flo were previously announced as the winners of the 2023 Rising Star award.

The Brits Awards 2023 will take place on Saturday, February 11, and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from London’s The O2 arena.

